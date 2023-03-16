Wordle is the fun and addictive word guessing game - here’s the word for today, March 16

Wordle is a fun word game which has been testing our knowledge of language for many months now. It became hugely popular over the coronavirus lockdown and discussions about the daily answer became commonplace in households and on video calls across the country.

The game which is now owned by the New York Times, is played by millions around the world everyday. There have been over 600 Wordle answers to date.

The brain-teaser works by challenging users to figure out the daily five letter word. Users are given six guesses to get the five letter word.

You’ll be given a series of hints provided through coloured tiles which help you to see just how close you are to guessing the word. The tiles work as follows:

If any of your letters are highlighted as green, that means you’ve got the right letter in the right place

If any of the letters are highlighted as yellow, that means the letter is in the word, but it’s in the wrong place

If any of your letters are highlighted as grey, it means that letter isn’t included anywhere in the secret word

Clues to Wordle answer on March 16 2023

Today’s Wordle is a verb and begins with the letter C. It is an alcoholic drink which is popular in the UK.

If you are still stumped but don’t want to lose your streak, scroll down for the answer to today’s puzzle…

This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game “Wordle” on a mobile phone in Washington, DC on January 11, 2022 (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Wordle answer for March 16

Today’s Wordle is cider. This is an alcoholic drink which many people enjoy in the UK. It is made using apples and comes in a range of flavours.

