The show was once one of the most popular on TV, but the emergence of smartphones and various social media platforms has left the show behind

Popular ITV show You’ve Been Framed has reportedly been axed after over three decades, according to a national newspaper. As per other reports, the show has been cut due to the new age of smartphones and social media.

The show has most recently been hosted by comedian Harry Hill, after it first launched in 1990 under Jeremy Beadle. It was the first show of its kind to show people embarrassing themselves whilst falling over and more, and drew in around 15 million viewers.

These videos are now easily accessible on the likes of Twitter, TikTok, Youtube and more, with all of these platforms giving people easy access to the sort of videos that were shown You’ve Been Framed at any given time during the day.

A TV insider reportedly said to the publication: “The fact that You’ve Been Framed has been shelved is a sad sign of the times. It’s a different world to Jeremy Beadle’s heyday. Why would viewers tune in to a show featuring funny videos when they could see the same sort of thing on the internet?

“Silly clips are hugely popular on social media and the right video can go viral. There’s a thrill in achieving that — even though you don’t earn the £250 fee which You’ve Been Framed paid for contributions.”

