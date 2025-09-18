47 Skin: The skincare range restoring confidence in hundreds of customers | 47 Skin

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This under-the-radar skincare brand needs to be on your radar after making it onto the The Sunday Times 100 list two years running.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you haven’t already heard of 47 Skin then this is your sign. The under-the-radar skincare brand is making waves in the beauty industry and it’s easy to see why.

For the second year in a row, the Yorkshire-born skincare brand has earned a place on The Sunday Times 100 list of the UK’s fastest-growing private companies, climbing higher once again in a ranking that celebrates businesses making a real difference.

What is 47 Skin?

Products start at just £24 | 47 Skin

47 Skin was founded by Nic Taylor in Yorkshire. What began from a small pot of cream sent by his grandmother, coupled with a background of exploring what works (and what doesn’t) in skincare, led to the development of Silver Chitoderm®.

That unique formula is central to the brand’s offering it sets 47 Skin apart. As of this latest ranking it has reached 55th place in the 2025 Sunday Times 100 list, climbing from 52nd last year.

According to reports 47 Skin is currently the only Yorkshire company in this year’s list. For those who believe quality products can come from anywhere not just big hubs this is part of the draw.

If you’ve ever felt overlooked by big skincare brands because your concerns didn’t fit “standard” messaging or been uncertain what’s actually in the products you use, 47 Skin is the kind of brand that tends to strike a chord. Here’s what people seem to value most:

Because this isn’t just a one-off. With two years on the Sunday Times 100 list, 47 Skin may be shifting into an era where growth means more visibility, possibly broader distribution, maybe even more ambition internationally.

If they keep to their founding principles innovation, authenticity, scientific rigor there’s a chance they’ll become a benchmark for what people expect from skincare brands in the UK.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Simple App Transform your body in just 28 days – 3 months free Wall Pilates with Simple £ 0.00 Simple Buy now Buy now Simple’s Wall Pilates challenge is helping more than 179,000 users reshape their bodies in just 15 minutes a day – and for a limited time, you can try it with 3 months free. The science-backed app offers a personalised 28-day Pilates workout plan, custom nutrition coaching, daily habit tracking and real-time guidance from your own AI coach, Avo™. No equipment needed, and no gym membership – just results. Over 18 million people have already joined and lost more than 13 million lbs. Start your 28-day transformation now with 3 months free

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here