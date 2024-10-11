Air fryer deal: We've spotted a 65% saving on a popular dual-basket air fryer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has been browsing the bargains and spotted this limited-time deal on Amazon

Air fryers save us time, money, and space in the kitchen. And they're a healthier way to whip up a family meal - so it's no surprise they're incredibly popular.

Big savings on air fryers do pop up from time to time, but to see a big brand's flagship model discounted from £200 to £70 is quite remarkable.

The deal I've spotted is on a Russell Hobbs dual basket air fryer, so it's not a cheap Chinese brand, and twin 4.25-litre drawers will easily fit in a family's meal.

The great thing about top-of-the-range dual-basket air fryers is that they sync and match the portions for you.

Its footprint is smaller than most dual-drawer air fryers | Amazon

So while you can cook separate baskets of food at different temperatures on either side, the digital tech will ensure the cooking times are synchronised, and the food in each drawer is ready at the right time.

The downside with a dual-drawer air fryer is they usually take up more space on the worktop. But the extra size in this Russell Hobbs air fryer is in its depth, so it's not as wide as, say, a Ninja Foodi Max. It's also significantly cheaper, of course.

There haven't been many customer reviews of this air fryer yet, but most of them are positive.

One buyer wrote: "Fantastic product, so easy to use, would definitely recommend".

However a few people remarked on the fact you can't join the drawers together.

Overall though, it looks like an attractive little air fryer that will be great for family meals, and the 65% offer makes it very affordable.