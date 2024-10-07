Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The best Amazon Big Deal Day discounts as the sale event arrives

Amazon Big Deals Day is the second big sale of the year for the retail giant following Amazon Prime Day in July. It is very similar to Prime Day in that the deals pages are flooded with discounts on big name brands.

From bottles of alcohol like whisky and gin to bedding and household items, games consoles and PC parts to t-shirts and light bulbs. If you can name it, there is probably a discount over the course of the two-day sale beginning on Tuesday 8 October.

There will also be limited time deals, which are often the best discounts but they are only available for very short periods of time or until the stock sells out. These are the deals you will have to move quickly on to secure a bargain.

Anybody who wants to take part in Amazon Big Deals Day this year will need to sign up to become an Amazon Prime member. If you are not a member you can get a free trial here.

The best deals live now

In the first few hours of the Amazon Big Deals Day sales expect Amazon to drop the price of its own technology first. That means cheap Echo Dot devices, Fire Sticks, Fire TVs and Ring Doorbells. If you are in the market for one of those things the deals day sale is the best time to buy them because the price is at an all-time low for some.

The Amazon Fire Stick is a handy piece of kit. Priced at just £16.99, down from £44 even before the Big Deals event, it can be plugged into a Smart TV and you can load on all of your streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV.

The 4K version, down under £40 for the first time, is a better option if you want higher quality streaming.

If you want to buy a smart TV in the Amazon sale there are some early options. The Amazon Fire TV is a very good basic smart TV and the price is excellent. I bought one in the sale last year and the 43-inch version has good picture quality and an easy to use menu to find your favourite apps.

What deals can we expect?

Amazon will launch tens of thousands of deals at midnight. They will cover all of the main categories on site from fashion and beauty products to electronics. Air fryers, cooking pans and utensils will be discounted, as will some big name brands. Previous sales have seen discounts on Samsung tablets and phones, Lego sets and other toys, and Sony headphones.

The deals will likely not be consigned to Amazon either, make sure you check the brand site too because they can often offer deals of their own to match the Amazon sale.

