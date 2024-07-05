Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amazon Prime starts on July 16 but the online store has already started to slash prices from major brands.

Hair straighteners can be an expensive item to buy and a must-have hair tool to make your hair styling life easier. The good news is that Amazon has a range of hair straightening irons that have already gone on sale days before the official Prime Day event begins.

Fans have praised the Remington Keratin Hair Straighteners and the irons have been reduced from £119.99 to just £39.99. That's a huge 67 percent off and a pair of straighteners for less than £40.

The Remington Keratin Hair Straighteners £39.99 have been given an overall four point six out of five stars with over five thousand customers rating them. According to Amazon customer review: “Customers are satisfied with the hair iron's performance, value, and ease of use. They find it works well, heats up quickly, and has a good temperature control. The straightener leaves hair smooth and shiny, and the stylish design is appreciated.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Heat Sensor measures hair moisture levels and adapts to the optimum temperature. Plates are infused with Keratin & Almond oil. But that's not all as the Remington Keratin Protect Ionic Hair Dryer and Remington Hair Straighteners are also available as a set.

The Remington hair dryer and straightening irons bundle are currently on sale at just £74.98 with 59 percent off the usual price of £182.98 that’s a saving of £108. So that's basically over £100 in your pocket to go out and buy a new outfit to go with your stunning new hair style.

Remington Keratin Protect Ionic Hair Dryer, Infused with Keratin and Almond Oil with Keratin Protect Intelligent Ceramic Hair Straighteners | Amazon

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.