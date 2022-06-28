Nothing is quite so luxe and relaxing in the sunshine on a comfy sun lounger. These are the best buys on the UK market for 2022

Garden sun loungers, from wooden, to cheap, wheeled, and luxury

Are you ready for a summer of relaxation in the garden? Have you fished out the sunglasses from their winter hiding place, stocked up on factor 50, and filled the fridge with cool refreshing drinks? If so then all you need now to relax in style is a sun lounger.

A decent sun lounger can often be quite an investment. This is in part because they attract the attention of fancy furniture designers who charge a small fortune for conjuring their contemporary looks but if you shop around you’ll find many more affordable options available.

Best sun loungers at a glance

What to look for in a sun lounger

Besides price, there are a few other considerations to weigh up when looking for a lounger. Are they easy to move around? If you’re the kind who is constantly chasing the sun then you might want some wheels to help make the task easier.

Are they weatherproof or will you swiftly need to shift them inside when the inevitable British showers interrupt your sunny comforts? And how well do they fold away for winter storage?

How comfortable can sun loungers be?

When it comes to confort, there are a few more things to look out for: some loungers provide extra back or head support; others can be adjusted into various reclining positions to perfectly match your preferred pose; and you should also check to see if cushions are provided.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that, while some low lying loungers might send you into an instantly relaxed daydream, they could be a bit more awkward to get in and out of, particularly if you’re at an age where your knees and back start creaking.

To further help you in your decision making, we’ve run the rule over several sun loungers, pinpointing some of the key features that might make all the difference to your sunbathing. Now, just where did we put those sunglasses…

