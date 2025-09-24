Friday's jackpot is massive

A Wowcher deal lets you join a You Play We Play syndicate with 500 Euromillions lines for £9, ahead of Friday’s £113m draw

Friday's Euromillions jackpot is a staggering £113 million - and we've found a way to dramatically increase your odds of winning a big slice of it - by buying 500 lines for just £9.

It's a deal on Wowcher, offering a huge discount on a syndicate place with You Play We Play, and while joining a syndicate won't result in you winning the entire jackpot, you're in with a much better chance of winning a life-changing sum.

In fact, one in four lottery jackpots are won by syndicates - so although it's possible for one lucky person to win the jackpot alone, it's more likely the phenomenal sum will be shared across a syndicate.

Not only does the Wowcher deal get you 500 syndicate lines, but everyone who buys a Euromillions ticket also gets a Millionaires Raffle Ticket - which gives an extra chance at a huge prize.

All you need to do to enter the syndicate and be in with a chance of a big win is head to the Wowcher website, apply for the voucher, and then take it to You Play We Play to sign up. Then just sit back and hope your numbers come up.

Click here to find out how to buy your voucher and grab 500 lines in the Euromillions.

