This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A festive break in Hamburg just got affordable — stay in a four star hotel and enjoy return flights for as little as £99 per person

Looking for a festive mini-break that won’t blow the budget? This amazing deal from Travelcrew gets you a four star Hamburg Christmas market break with return flights included — and prices start from just £99 per person. That’s less than the cost of a fancy night out, and far more memorable.

Hamburg is one of Europe’s most magical Christmas destinations, with dozens of markets dotted across the city. Picture yourself sipping hot glühwein under the glow of fairy lights, tucking into bratwurst fresh off the grill, and browsing stalls piled high with crafts, ornaments and festive treats.

From the historic Rathausmarkt with its traditional wooden huts, to the funfair-style Winterwald, there’s something for everyone.

You’ll be staying at the four star INNSiDE Hamburg Hafen, a modern city-centre hotel that’s perfect for exploring and relaxing.

Rooms are sleek and spacious with en-suites, WiFi and climate control, while the hotel also has a sauna, fitness centre, bar and stylish restaurant for when you need to warm up after a chilly evening out.

There’s even a sunny terrace with canal views — ideal for daytime downtime before heading back out for more market magic.

The deal includes two, three, or four nights at the hotel plus return flights from Gatwick, Luton, Stansted or Manchester. Whether you fancy a whirlwind festive weekend or a longer break, it’s flexible to suit you.

Best of all, this offer, if you book it through Wowcher, saves you up to 41% off usual prices, making it one of the cheapest ways to soak up the atmosphere of a true German Christmas market. The prices vary based on the departure date, so be prepared to pay a little more if you’re less flexible.

But be quick: these deals are already flagged as “selling fast” and once they’re gone, they’re gone. For less than £100 per person, this is your chance to swap the UK drizzle for twinkling lights, mulled wine, and the full festive Hamburg experience.

