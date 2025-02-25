This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Get your ‘hot-girl’ summer body ready with this powerful IPL hair removal device and save money with a discount

Now is the time to start getting your hot-girl summer body ready and for some of us, that means de-hairing from the neck down. Shaving and waxing all our hairy bits has become a bit of a chore - who has time to go to the salon for these beauty treatments any more? Plus the cost and maintenance is overwhelming with the average professional leg wax in the UK being around £25 to £30 and that needs to be done every four to six weeks.

Honestly, I don’t have the time or the money to keep on top of it. Thankfully I recently discovered the Keskine IPL hair removal device that promises to give 98% hair reduction in just four weeks. It seems I’m not the only one intrigued by his at home device.

Customers who have tried and tested the Keskine IPL hair removal device (£199 was £299) are raving about the results. Laura wrote: “I’m so impressed with how quickly I saw results. I’ve been using it on my arms, and the hair growth is so much slower now. I’m glad I decided to give it a try!”

Talia explained: “I was a little nervous at first, but after a few sessions, I can see a noticeable difference. The hair growth has definitely slowed, and it’s so easy to use.”

The Keskine Device is designed to permanently eliminate unwanted body hair from areas, including the armpits, legs, face, and bikini area. It already has over 3,000 reviews and an average of 4.9 stars out of five. The at-home Keskine IPL hair removal device also:

Removes rough, stubborn hairs

98% hair reduction in just four weeks

24-minute full-body sessions

SGS-certified safety & painless

Ice-cooling technology - comfortable experience

In a recent interview with Grazia Molly-Mae Hague opened up about how Dermaplaning (a cosmetic procedure that removes dead skin cells and fine facial hair with a razor) had actually made her facial hair “grow back thicker”. It seems the Keskine Hair Removal Device would be a much better option to remove unwanted hair from the face.

The Keskine IPL hair removal device is currently on sale with £100 off (normal price £299). You can also get an extra 20% off use (£39.50) when using the special discount code LASER20 at the checkout. That's a £300 at-home laser removal device for just £159.20). Click here to view deal.

Say goodbye to Sasquatch hair and hello to super smooth skin in just four weeks. Just in time to wear your spring dress.

I’m currently testing the Ulike Air 10 £289.99 was £399 (27% off). This device promises 96% hair reduction in just two weeks and only 10-minute full-body sessions. I’m looking forward to trying it out to see if it really does give these results.

