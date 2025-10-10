WeightWatchers launches a new menopause programme to help support weight loss and manage symptoms | Weightwatchers

Discover how WeightWatchers Menopause Programme provides expert advice, practical tools, and community support to navigate symptoms and feel your best

Navigating menopause can feel overwhelming — from unexpected weight gain and fluctuating energy levels to disrupted sleep and mood swings.

But what if there was a way to regain control, feel empowered, and embrace this new chapter with confidence?

The WeightWatchers Menopause Programme is designed specifically for women, offering a holistic approach that addresses the unique challenges of this stage in life.

The programme provides tailored nutrition guidance, focusing on essential nutrients such as protein, fibre, and calcium, all designed to help your body feel stronger and more balanced.

Weight gain is a common symptom of menopause | Pexels, SHVETS production

Expert-led workshops give practical advice and support, while a vibrant community of women offers encouragement, shares experiences, and celebrates every victory together.

With flexible plans starting at just £16.95 a month, it’s a solution that can adapt to your lifestyle and goals.

Kimberly, a member of the programme, shared her experience: “I had night sweats, brain fog, and heart palpitations. All of these improved with WeightWatchers.

"I feel like finally, someone gets it.”

Her transformation is just one example of how the programme is helping women feel better, think clearly, and take control of their health during menopause.

If you’re ready to take the first step, the Menopause Symptom Quiz can help you discover personalised recommendations tailored to your needs.

With expert support, practical tools, and a community that understands, the WeightWatchers Menopause Programme is your chance to embrace this phase with confidence.

To find out more, click here.

