Espresso Martini anyone? Yes, you can even make cocktails with Ninja’s amazing coffee machine | QVC

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Bring café-level coffee to your kitchen with the Ninja Luxe Café Premier, featuring 25 grind settings, self-frothing, and a 400ml travel mug

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’ve ever dreamed of bringing café-quality coffee into your own kitchen, the Ninja Luxe Café Premier is the machine that makes it possible.

It's not just any coffee maker — it’s a sleek, bean-to-cup powerhouse capable of pulling espresso, brewing filter coffee, or even crafting a refreshing cold brew, all at the touch of a button.

What really sets the Luxe Café Premier apart is its built-in grinder with 25 adjustable grind settings. From coarse French press grinds to ultra-fine espresso powder, it gives you complete control over flavour intensity.

Weight-based dosing always gives you the perfect amount of grounds | Ninja

The barista assist system then guides you to the perfect extraction every time, while the automated frothing wand can whip milk into silky foam for lattes and cappuccinos without any effort. It even cleans itself afterwards.

Practicality hasn’t been forgotten. With a generous two-litre water tank, a large bean hopper, and dishwasher-safe removable parts, this machine is built for repeated use without constant refills or maintenance.

It also comes with a 400ml travel mug, so your café-level drink can come with you on the go.

The Luxe Café Premier is available in Black, Cyber Blue, or Stainless Steel and, right now, there’s an exclusive offer that makes it even more tempting.

Adaptive brewing automatically monitors the temperature to ensure the perfect shot | Ninja

The Ninja Luxe Café Premier is available at a discounted price through QVC, with free shipping included.

Normally, the machine costs £549.95, but you can have one sent to you from the famous shopping channel for £449.95.

It's a one-off deal and it won't last for long, so if you fancy upping your home coffee game, click here to secure one before it's too late.

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥

BOTB Win a £1.3 million dream home for just £1 🏡💷 £ 1.00 BOTB Buy now Buy now BOTB has launched its most valuable house giveaway yet – a stunning four-bedroom home in Saffron Walden worth £1.3 million. Located near to the thriving market town of Saffron Walden, this beautifully appointed detached home offers spacious, light-filled living, the property boasts open-plan family living, landscaped gardens 🌳, three bathrooms, and modern features. If moving in isn’t on the cards, BOTB estimates rental income could reach £3,500 per month 💸 – or you can take a £1 million cash alternative. Tickets are just £1 🎟️ and entries close at the end of the month, making this one of the biggest chances to change your life for pocket change. Enter the BOTB £1.3 million house prize draw here