Sometimes the simplest solutions are the best. This classic oil-filled radiator is quiet, efficient, and now just £49.99 – we explain why it’s a winter essential.

It just works: this oil-filled radiator is down to £49.99 – and it’s a no-nonsense winter essential

Oil-filled radiators have been quietly keeping homes warm for decades – and with good reason. While other household gadgets race to add features and reinvent the wheel, these classic heaters have stayed the course. They simply work.

This 11 Fin Oil-Filled Portable Electric Heater is now just £49.99 instead of £119.99 at Wowcher – a 58% saving that makes it one of the most straightforward bargains of the season.

With a 2500W output, three heat settings and a built-in 24-hour timer, it’s designed for people who just want to stay warm without the faff. The LED display and remote control make it easy to operate, and built-in safety features include overheat protection and a tip-over switch.

Whether you’re working from home or just want to take the chill off a cold bedroom, this freestanding heater is powerful, portable and efficient.

Oil-filled designs have another major plus point: they stay warm long after they’ve been switched off. That means you can heat a room, turn it off, and still feel the benefit without constantly drawing power. It’s a more gentle, consistent kind of heat – perfect for living rooms, home offices and bedrooms.

It’s also refreshingly quiet. There are no fans whirring or elements glowing – just clean, silent warmth that doesn’t dry out the air. If you’re sick of over-complicated heating tech and want something you can rely on, this is the deal to go for.

The VonHaus oil-filled radiator offers fast, quiet heating with a sleek design and easy digital controls | VonHaus

If you’re willing to spend more for added design touches and a few extra features, the VonHaus Digital Oil Filled Radiator might be worth a look. It also has a 2500W output and three heat settings, but includes a chimney-style build for faster warmth, a longer cable, sleeker finish, and retractable wheels. The LED display, thermostat and remote are very similar – but at £119.99, it comes at a premium.

