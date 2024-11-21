Our four favourite coffee makers in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Breville Barista Max Espresso Machine | Breville

We've found four incredible coffee machines with big savings in the Amazon Black Friday sale - but they’ll soon be gone

The best Black Friday savings are often to be had in higher-value appliances such as kitchen and household gadgets, and for me, coffee machines are the winners so far this year.

Our shopping writers scanned the Amazon deal sheets first thing this morning and the standouts for many of us were big savings in some highly desirable, premium coffee machines from some of the best brands there are.

These are the four we think you should check out if you’ve been contemplating taking a step up in your home coffee making abilities.

1. Breville Barista Max Espresso Machine – Now £298.99 (RRP £461.99)

This compact yet capable machine includes a precision conical burr grinder with 30 settings for freshly ground beans. It features a 15-bar pump, a manual steam wand, and pre-infusion for balanced extraction. While its affordable price appeals to beginners, its durable stainless steel design ensures longevity. However, it takes a bit longer to heat up than some premium models. Buy it here.

2. Sage Barista Express – Now £449 (RRP £629.95)

Renowned for its professional-grade features, this machine includes an integrated grinder with dose control, a powerful steam wand for silky microfoam, and precise PID temperature control. It’s a favourite among serious home baristas who want customizable brewing options. The extra investment reflects in its consistent espresso quality and robust build. Buy it here.

3. De’Longhi Rivelia Automatic – Now £649.99 (RRP £899.99)

De’Longhi Rivelia Automatic | De’Longhi

This fully automatic machine boasts a sleek design and a LatteCrema system for creamy, textured milk. It’s perfect for those who love one-touch operation without sacrificing flavour. Its intuitive interface and pre-set options make brewing easy, even for beginners. Buy it here.

4. De’Longhi Magnifica S - Now £279.99 (was £349)

A best-seller in the bean-to-cup category, this model balances simplicity and performance. It features customizable coffee strength and milk frothing, all wrapped in a user-friendly interface. Compact and budget-friendly, it’s great for daily useWhether you’re a budding barista or prefer hassle-free lattes, these machines offer great value during the sale. Don’t wait too long—their popularity means they’re going fast! More details here.