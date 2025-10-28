The trousers are made of a high-tech fabric, which is perfect for durability and withstanding the elements | Regatta

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Regatta has knocked 70% off its high-performance Isotex+ men’s walking trousers - a durable, flexible design for outdoor adventure

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comfortable, hard-wearing trousers are an essential if you're planning a walk in the great outdoors, and quality kit can cost a lot of money. But it doesn't need to.

If you can catch them while they're still in stock, these Isotex+ walking trousers have a 70% discount on the Regatta website - one of the biggest discounts offered on any product on the site.

The trousers are built with Regatta’s Isotex+ advanced stretch fabric for lightweight mobility and durability.

There are plenty of pockets, and an elasticated waistband | Regatta

On top of that there are Isoflex stretch-grid textured inserts giving you real freedom of movement whether you’re climbing, scrambling or just navigating uneven terrain.

The added Cordura inner ankle panels bring tear and abrasion-resistance right where it matters – boots, rock edges or bag straps.

With a durable water-repellent finish, shared zip-pockets, articulated knees and zip-openings at the ankles so you can fit over boots or adjust ventilation, these trousers clearly aim to perform.

Zips on the bottom of the trousers make it easy to fit them over boots | Regatta

The waistband is part elasticated and there’s gripper-tape at the hem and waist for a secure, comfortable fit even when you’re on the move.

There are two colours available, Navy Blue, and Ash Black. But be careful with your choice, because some sizes are already going out of stock.

Click here to see if you can line up your ideal combination.

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥

34 St John Design your bathroom in any colour at 34 St John £ 630.00 Buy now Buy now Most bathroom brands stop at a handful of greys and whites – but 34 St John’s new tool opens up a world of choice. You can try more than 2,000 shades on your vanity unit, from Farrow & Ball favourites like Hague Blue and Sulking Room Pink to Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz. The interactive website makes it strangely addictive to experiment – one minute you’re testing a deep navy, the next a playful pastel or wood effect in oak or cashmere. The Scanalato 120cm Drawer Vanity Unit, made from solid wood with two-tier storage, starts at £1,749 and can be finished in any shade you choose. Try the tool and design your own at 34 St John