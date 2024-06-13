It is time to start shopping for your summer getaway | Photo by Dahee Son on Unsplash

You’ve booked your flights and hotel, checked your passport is up to date and you’re already dreaming of your summer holiday. But you don’t know where to start with packing and you don’t want to forget the essentials.

Look no further as we reveal our top picks to pack for your summer holiday.

Dock & Bay Quick Dry Towel £ 25.00 Dock & Bay Buy now Buy now These quick-dry towels are a must-have for the beach - they dry 3x quicker than traditional cotton and they’re sand-resistant. They are also made from 100% recycled plastic bottles so you can feel good about saving the planet too. Pick from dozens of colours and patterns - and there’s even a towel made for two!

Boots Soltan Family Essentials Travel Pack £ 10.00 Boots Buy now Buy now Your holiday suntan lotion solution - this family essentials pack includes a sun cream for kids with SPF50+ in a 50ml container, alongside the same high-protection formula for adults in both SPF30 and SPF50+. There’s also a 50ml after-sun lotion, perfect to soothe skin after too much sun.

Amazon UK Universal Travel Plug Adaptor £ 20.39 Amazon Buy now Buy now If you’re going abroad you don’t want to forget this. There’s nothing worse than getting to your hotel and realising you forgot your travel adapter. This one can be used in more than 224 countries - and it has a USB-C port for faster phone charging. One recent review said: “It feels quality, looks good and is portable. Perfect for your next adventure.”

New Look Pink Stripe Slouch Tote Bag £ 15.99 New Look Buy now Buy now This tote bag is perfect for the beach or a city break - it’s big enough to hold all the essentials, plus it’s stylish and won’t break the bank.

Amazon Amazon Kindle £ 84.99 Amazon Buy now Buy now Now hear me out. I know this is a controversial one, and I like a paperback as much as the next person. But on holiday it’s just so much more convenient to have armfuls of books on one lightweight device, rather than trying to squeeze book number four into your suitcase. Plus you can bag some 99p Kindle Book downloads to save for your holiday. Trust me, you won’t regret it.

John Lewis Leak-Proof Plastic Drinks Bottle £ 12.00 John Lewis Buy now Buy now We’re all using reusable water bottles on the go at home, so why not do the same on holiday? The Zoku water bottle is lightweight, leak-proof and made out of BPA-free plastic, and if you keep it filled up it’ll keep you hydrated in the heat - and save you cash on throwaway plastic water bottles.