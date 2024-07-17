Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You won’t want to miss these tech deals! 👇

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Come one, come all, gather round for some of the coolest tech bargains you can grab in Amazon’s Prime Day. But be warned, you may have to act quick before they are all snatched up by other shoppers.

The online retail giant has slashed prices on so many products during its summer sale, it can be hard to track down the most exciting or interesting offers. Worry not though, because this intrepid tech writer has waded through the ocean of deals to pick out a few of the coolest gadgets you can pick up over the next few hours.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

It includes wireless headphones, portable speakers and monitors, smart tags and plenty more. Find the full list below and discover why we are recommending them.

Amazon’s offers are only available to Prime members and not all customers. Get a FREE 30 day trial membership of Amazon Prime. Click here.

Tapo Smart Plug Wi-Fi Outlet

Amazon

One of the best tech bargains that I’ve spotted so far on Day Two of Amazon Prime Day is this deal on a four pack of Tapo Smart Plugs. You can get 33% off, while the deal lasts, meaning they are just £26.99, instead of the usual price tag of £36.99.

What is a smart plug, I hear you asking. Basically it is exactly like a normal plug, except that it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice control and feel like you are living with the Jetsons.

The plugs can be synced up with your WiFi network, no need for an additional hub. You can set up schedules and timers to automatically power electronics on and off as needed.

Share management permissions with family members so that everyone in your home can control the plugs. You need to download the Tapo app when setting up the plugs once they have arrived.

One shopper on Amazon wrote: “I recently purchased the TP Smart Plug for my smart home setup, and I must say it has been a game changer! This compact and versatile device has made managing my electrical appliances so much easier and more convenient.”

Apple AirPods (3rd generation)

Amazon

Shoppers can bag some real savings on the latest version of Apple’s AirPods. The offer is on the base model version, with previous offers on the AirPods Pro already selling out, and it is one of the best I’ve spotted on day two.

You can get 24% off the AirPods with the price slashed from £169 to £129. It is a saving of £40 and is bound to get snapped up quickly.

Launched in 2021 after a redesign inspired by the more expensive Pro version, the third generation of the AirPods were redesigned to have shorter stems on the headphones and force-touch controls.

The offer is on the lightning charging case version, not the MagSafe one. Apple says that the headphones are sweat and water resistant - which may be handy if summer ever decides to show up.

You can get around six hours of listening time on a single charge - which owning a few pairs of AirPods over the years, I can say is pretty accurate. I’ve used them for long train journeys as well as on flights to Europe and they have lasted through all of them.

Amazon shopper Daniel said: “I’ll start this off by clarifying that I’m upgrading from the 1st Gen AirPods. So far, my experience with the 3rd Gens is that the volume and sound quality is a lot better than I had anticipated. I can definitely hear more bass coming through than I could on the 1st Gens, so that’s always good.”

Fitbit Inspire 3 Activity Tracker

Amazon

A cracking deal I’ve spied on day two of Amazon Prime Day is on the Fitbit Inspire 3. The activity tracker even comes with 6-months premium membership, which makes a great deal even better.

Prime members can get 27% off, while the deal lasts, and it sees the price slashed from £84.99 to £61.74. It's a saving of almost £15 and might just be the final push you need to finally grab a Fitbit, especially as the weather seems like it might be about to turn summery and we can finally all spend some more time outdoors.

The activity tracker has a battery life of up to 10 days, so you don’t have to faff around constantly worrying about charging it each night. However be warned that it is compatible with iOS 15 or higher and Android OS 9.0 or higher, so if you have an older phone it may not be compatible.

It can track your heart rate 24/7, give you a daily readiness score and can track your activity all-day. And if you need some more inspiration, it comes with 20 plus exercise modes and reminders to move.

Fitbit Inspire 3 can also help you sleep better, the company promises, by tracking your sleeping patterns, giving you a daily sleep score and can wake you with a vibrating alarm. Like the big name smartwatches it can receive calls, texts and smartphone app notifications and comes with a colour touchscreen that has customizable clock faces.

One shopper, called Jack, wrote: “I am very satisfied. It’s helping me stay active, tracking walks and workouts. If I have my phone it tracks the GPS but still gives a rough distance without it. Giving me lots of interesting health insights. Battery life is great.”

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Amazon

If you are finally considering jumping into the world of wireless headphones, Amazon’s Prime Day deals have plenty of amazing offers. I already highlighted the AirPods 3rd Gen deal above but if you are not a card carrying member of the Apple church (unfortunately for my wallet I am), you can grab an amazing bargain on the Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones.

Sony promises cutting-edge technology to deliver premium sound quality and the best noise cancelling performance on the market. With the Dynamic Driver X, you’ll hear richer vocals and enhanced detail.

You can enjoy up to 8 hours of charge on your Bluetooth earbuds and store another 16 hours in the case for a full 24 hours of listening every time you leave the house. And, for your convenience, a 3-minute quick charge will give you up to 60 minutes of play.

Sony says the earphones can be paired with two devices simultaneously. They are compatible with Android, iOS, Windows and MacOS (not limited to just Sony devices).

Amazon shopper Thomas said: “I bought these to replace my old (and really bad sounding) JLABS headphones. These are really really nice overall, the features work very well and are super useful so far, they look nice, and they sound good.”

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2

Amazon

One of the best deals you can grab, in this humble writer’s opinion, is a 56% off on the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2. The price has dropped dramatically from £39.99 to £17.50 - a saving of over £20.

With the school holidays coming up soon (or already started in Scotland), you might want a bit of extra piece of mind when it comes to your luggage. The SmartTag2 is a tracker with up to 500 days of lifespan and the power saving mode can extend it by up to 40%.

The tag is built to withstand dust and water, making it a robust and convenient travel companion. When Lost Mode is activated, the Galaxy smart tag's NFC (Near Field Communication) displays your registered contact information and message on the finder's smartphone, regardless of the OS.

Switch on Search Nearby to get intuitive step-by-step instructions via Compass View, or opt for Ring Your Tag to have your smart tracker audibly signal its whereabouts to help you locate it effortlessly.

One shopper, called Oliver, wrote on Amazon: “After completing the very simple setup process, this updates its location via nearby Samsung devices that are connected to the internet. The new location is then reported via the SmartThings app and can even be announced vocally by your phone once found. So far it has worked flawlessly.”

Anker Power Bank

Amazon

You don’t want to miss this great Prime Day deal on the Anker Power Bank. The price has been slashed by 26% from £22.99 to £16.99.

It can be used to charge iPhones and Android devices - as well as iPad minis and other smaller tablets. It's designed for on-the-go lifestyles and is lightweight and compact.

Engineered for toughness with scratch resistance in mind. Its durability is certified by a 3.2 ft drop test.

The USB-C port supports both input and output functions, makes charging and recharging quick and easy. It comes with an 18-month warranty.

One Amazon shopper wrote: “Its slim and lightweight design makes it incredibly portable, effortlessly slipping into my pocket or bag without adding unnecessary bulk. The sleek aesthetic is a bonus, giving it a modern and premium feel.”

GKU D600 4K Dash Cam Front and Rear WiFi Dashcam

Amazon

Grab this cracking deal on a 4K dashcam camera in Amazon’s Prime Day deals before it's gone. The price has been slashed by 26% from the usual £89.99 to £66.49 - a saving of over £20.

This dual dash cam simultaneously captures the road in detail with a front resolution of 2.5K and rear resolution of 1080P, and the front camera alone. With a 170° wide-angle lens, large F1.8 aperture, and WDR night vision, clear footage can be captured even in low-light situations to ensure every angle is covered and nothing is missed.

The dash cam front and rear wireless with wifi comes with the "Jarviscam" app for Android or iOS smartphones to get a live stream, download videos, adjust settings, edit, and share your footage effortlessly. With a simple tap, you can share snippets of any journey with all your friends on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or other social media platforms. Perfect dash cam for cars, trucks, SUV, easier to provide evidence when insurance claim.

This 4K dash cam provides various voice prompts to keep you informed of its current status, such as start recording, stop recording,please format the SD card, etc. The GKU camera for cars includes a 12-month warranty, which extends to 24 months when registered within 7 days, along with lifetime technical support.

One shopper on Amazon wrote: “I recently purchased the GKU D600 4K Dash Cam Front and Rear WiFi Dashcam, and I am thoroughly impressed with its performance and features. This dashcam offers excellent value for its price, combining high-quality video recording, ease of use, and practical features that enhance both safety and convenience on the road.”

Lazci Power Bank

Amazon

Prime members can grab a truly incredible saving on the Lazci Power Bank portable charger. The price has been slashed an eye-popping 75% from £79.99 to £19.79 - a saving of more than £60.

Perfect for giving you that boost if your phone is running low when out and about. It can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

It can charge your phone three times faster than other conventional chargers, keeping your device fully charged all day. The built-in high-quality Li-polymer battery protects your phone against overcharging, over-current, over-voltage, short circuits, and deep discharge.

The Lazci Power Bank has a high-quality full-screen LED digital design on the front, which accurately displays the battery level from 1% to 100%. The back is a delicate, matte texture with a fine texture that is not only scratch-resistant but also provides a comfortable feel.

It weighs 230g and fits comfortably in your pocket, handbag, or luggage. The Lazci comes with a 12-month after-sales guarantee.

Anker Soundcore mini, Super-Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

If you are looking for a nifty little portable speaker to take with you to BBQs or other summer events, when the sunshine finally shows up, then the Anker SoundCore mini is a brilliant option and is one of the best tech deals on Amazon Prime Day. The price has been slashed to just £16.99 - a saving of 29% - and it is almost too good to resist.

The super-portable speaker delivers powerful sound and robust bass through an advanced 5W driver and passive subwoofer. It has Micro SD support and AUX capability that can provide endless audio options.

It can have a battery life of up to 15 hours, so once the party gets going it doesn’t have to abruptly grind to a halt. It uses Bluetooth technology for seamless device linking and has a 66ft connection range, so no need to sit close by the speaker and feel chained to it.

One shopper on Amazon wrote: “I bought this speaker just to use in the garden over Summer but I use it everywhere now, I love it!! It is small but definitely holds its own alongside more expensive brands. The build quality and style is impressive at this price point.”

ARZOPA Portable Monitor

Amazon

The ARZOPA portable monitor can very well act as your second monitor and improve your work efficiency. You can work and perform multiple tasks simultaneously while using this monitor.

Designed with a 15.6-inch display, the screen features 1080P, FHD,IPS and anti-glare display. The 60Hz high resolution brings excellent richness in colour for pictures, videos, work and screen quality.

With dual USB-C ports, you can easily connect with PC, Mac,Raspberry Pi, Xbox, Switch, PS4, 5 and the mini HDMI port allows compatibility with any laptop. It could be just the gadget you need - without even realising it.

Amazon shopper Edward wrote: “It's a good budget screen. I use this for a second screen while editing just to give me some extra space on the desktop.”

However while Amazon Prime Day deals are in full swing, it is important to remain vigilant for scams. A warning has been issued by experts revealing what you need to watch out for to avoid being scammed.