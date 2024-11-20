Dunelm store Fareham

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The best Dunelm Black Friday deal is a heated airer that costs just 5p per hour to run

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunelm has launched a Black Friday sale with perfect timing as winter weather grips the UK.

As the temperature drops, Dunelm has officially launched its Black Friday sale early and the best picks from the event can be found on winter warmers including heated blankets, mini heaters and heated clothes airers.

The Dunelm heated clothes airer has been reduced from £79 to £42 in the sale. The two-tier heated airer has been a hit with shoppers since it was included in last year’s Black Friday event and they have lined up to praise the product.

It costs just 5p per hour to run and not only dries clothes quickly in colder weather but also helps to heat a room without central heating, making it a double saving over the winter months.

Patty, one shopper who bought the airer, said: “Excellent heated airer to dry clothes on a rainy day. It takes about six hours at 5p per hour to dry a full load. Easy to assemble and folds flat for storage.No need to place items on radiators now and everything is dried in one place. Wish I had thought to buy one ages ago.”

The Dunelm heated airer | Dunelm

Another shopper named Amelia said: “Makes my clothes dry much nicer and has the added bonus of heating the room a little.”

The heated airer is not the only winter warmer to be reduced in the Dunelm sale. While wearable blanket brand Oodie has launched its own 50% off sale, Dunelm has now launched an alternative version for just £10 in the sale. Dunelm has also cut the price of electric blankets to as low as £33.60 in the new sale.

The launch of the Dunelm Black Friday sale comes more than a week before the official date of Black Friday on 29 November. It is not the only brand that will launch early deals this year. Amazon is set to launch the first of its Black Friday sale on 21 November, followed by more deals released on the day.

Unlike Dunelm, Amazon deals are only available to those who have an Amazon Prime account. Shoppers can sign up for a free trial of a Prime account in order to access the deals.