The best deal on Amazon could be a money-saving item priced at just £23.99

Amazon’s Big Deal Day is the pre-Black Friday sale with thousands of discounts ranging from televisions to Ring doorbells.

The sale is seen as one of the biggest of the year and takes place on 8 October. Amazon has reduced the price of thousands of items and the best deals can lead to big savings for shoppers on heating bills this winter.

A bargain £23.99 item could be the answer to winter heating problems if shoppers follow the advice of Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis. The TV personality and consumer rights champion often tells people to ‘heat the human, not the home’. It means it is easier and more affordable to add layers or heat a smaller area than using central heating to warm up an entire home.

With high fuel bills on the horizon as winter approaches, a heated blanket is a money-saving solution that means you may not need to heat the entire bedroom at night. The blankets can be placed on the bed and plugged in, heating a smaller area and helping to save money.

Among the thousands of discounts available in the Big Day Deals sale is a heated king size blanket reduced down to £23.99. The Monhouse soft fleece mattress cover has three settings and is machine washable. It also comes with an overheating safety feature that automatically turns the blanket off if it overheats.

Costing pennies per hour to heat, the mattress cover could save shoppers hundreds of pounds in heating bills by following the advice of money saving experts and heating the human, not the home.

A heated blanket is not the only option available in the Amazon sale. The retail giant has also reduced the price of a Slumberdown heated throw for use around the house. The heated throw has ten heat settings and can be used on sofas, chairs and beds. You can see the deal here.

The Amazon Big Deals Day is not the final sale of the year. The retailer will launch Black Friday deals on 29 November, followed by Cyber Monday a few days later. The Black Friday sale is the biggest shopping event of the year and will see hundreds of thousands of items reduced online.

Shoppers can prepare for the deals days and Black Friday sales by signing up to Amazon Prime to access the offers.