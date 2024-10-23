The M&S Beauty Advent Calendar is released on Thursday - here's what you can expect
The M&S beauty calendar is an annual treat for beauty lovers - and this year it contains £300-worth of goods with six full-size products. With 25 treats handpicked by beauty experts, you’ll find creams, skincare, haircare and make up from top brands.
What’s in the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2024?
Percy & Reed Tame That Mane Smoothing Blow Dry Cream - 100ml (full-size)
This Works Deep Sleep Body Whip - 200ml (full-size)
Pixi Eye Define Waterline - 0.35g (full-size)
Benefit Fan Fest Mascara - 8.5g (full-size)
Bloom & Blossom Keep Dancing Foot & Leg Mist - 100ml (full-size)
Margaret Dabbs Nail and Cuticle Serum - 15ml (full-size)
REN EverCalm Cleansing Milk - 50ml
Nails Inc Cranberry Me Merry - 10ml
Nails Inc Nude in Noelle - 10ml
Philip Kingsley Elasticizer - 40ml
How do I buy one?
The M&S Beauty Advent Calendar hits the shops and M&S online this Thursday (October 24), and you can pick one up for £50 if you spend £35 on clothing, home and beauty in store or online.
