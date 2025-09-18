A home treadmill is a marvellous thing to have when the weather turns sour | Amazon

The Zeporix treadmill ticks every box for home running, and thanks to Amazon’s limited-time discount it’s now under £150

Getting outside to keep up your exercise routine can be a challenge in the autumn and winter months.

Slippery pavements, muddy mornings, rainy afternoons, and fallen leaves can easily put us off going out for a run - and that's why treadmills are proving so popular.

The perfect home treadmill can keep up with your pace, has decent shock absorption, and can fold away neatly when it's not in use - and all those boxes appear to be ticked in this Zeporix treadmill.

The machine folds away and can stand against a wall when not in use | Amazon

It has 12 speed settings, a 3.5-inch LCD display with health tracking, a 2.0hp motor, and integrated shock absorbers.

It also folds away quickly and neatly, weighing only 25kg.

It's a limited-time deal on Amazon, and the discount is claimed to be 75%, bringing the price down from £599.99 to £149.99.

We've used price trackers and can't find a record of it costing £599.99, but it's been priced at £299.99 for a long time, so it's at least a 50% saving off the common price.

Either way, it's a significant discount, and we don't know how long it will last or how many are in stock. So if you're keen on staying in trim but you can't be bothered with the drizzle, grab one of these while you can.

