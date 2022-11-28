The White Company have decided to stand out from the crowd and give us their own version of Black Friday, the ‘White Weekend’

Get 20% off full price items during White White Company’s Black Friday sales event, which they have called ‘White Weekend'

Luxury lifestyle brand The White Company’s White Weekend deals are live now. They are offering customers 20% off site-wide, including their gift, clothing, fragrance and homeware ranges. Simply use the code ‘MAGIC20’ at the checkout.

What is White Weekend?

White Weekend is The White Company’s version of a Black Friday sale.

Every year, retailers offer fantastic deals on a range of products on the last Friday in November as part of a Black Friday tradition in what has become one of the most eagerly anticipated shopping events of the year.

Many brands, however, offer great discounted products outside of the main day. Some begin their sales much earlier in November, and some have items on offer for the whole weekend or week.

Cyber Monday is Monday 28 November, and represents the culmination of Black Friday weekend

When is White Weekend?

The White Company White weekend is on right now. The White Company have not yet confirmed when exactly their White Weekend sale will end, however, considering it’s been called a weekend we can assume it will last a few days - so there should be plenty of opportunity to bag some of the best bargains.

However, if you have your eye on something we recommend putting that bargain in your basket quickly and checking out - as it’s common for the best products to get sold out during Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.

Cyber Monday is a day dedicated to online specific discounts, and is always the Monday following Black Friday.

What deals can you expect?

The White Company website states: “Our White Weekend offers are coming soon, across stylish nightwear, premium candles and home fragrance, luxury bedding and gorgeous childrenswear.”

You can get 20% off full price items, including furniture, simply by adding the promotional code ‘‘MAGIC20” at the checkout. The discounted price will then be shown at the checkout.

You can snap up some of the best items below.

What else can I buy this Black Friday?

Cavendish Linen Union Bed - WAS £1800, now £1440 £1440.00 Buy now Buy now 20% off is the ideal time to purchase an investment piece - and a bed is a solid investment. The Cavendish is quite the pile - Designed exclusively for in London, it has a fabulous headboard finished with pewter-look studs, all individually fixed by hand. Available in a choice of two headboard heights: a traditionally tall headboard, which works well with high ceilings, and a contemporary low headboard, which suits smaller spaces.

Brushed-Cotton Stripe Pyjama Set - WAS Was £75.00 Now £52.50 Ultimate relaxation £52.50 Buy now Buy now These are blissfully soft striped pyjamas which will leave you feeling warm and cosy even on the coldest of evenings. They’re crafted from super-supple jersey, with a velvety brushed finish that feels wonderful against the skin. The top is finished with mother-of-pearl buttons for a premium finish.

Grey Quilted Pramsuit - WAS £49, now £39.20 Baby essential £39.20 Buy now Buy now Babies can never have too many pramsuits - and if you or someone you know is expecting then now is the ideal time to grab this gorgeous grey one. It’s the White Company’s bestselling pramsuit, which is now made with recycled polyester for more sustainable design with the same high quality. It’s the ideal accompaniment to chilly strolls this season. With a super-soft faux-shearling lining in the hood and mittens, this design also features adorable bear ears and paw embroidery. Available in ages 0 months to 2 years.

Fir Tree Candle - WAS £20, now £16 Christmas scent £16.00 Buy now Buy now It’ll be beginning to smell a lot like Christmas when you light this candle. Inspired by the depths of a faraway forest thick with pine trees and laden with snow, light this, sit back and enjoy the crisp woody notes of fresh eucalyptus and pine needles with warming cedar and earthy moss.

Cord Jersey Sweatshirt - WAS Was £59.00 Now £29.50 Winter cosiness £29.50 Buy now Buy now This sweatshirt is both stylish and sustainable, and features the brand’s new fine-cord fabric, which is a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. This is a go-to piece of clothing that you’re going to want to wear day after day to keep you warm and comfortable throughout winter. Available in three colours; navy (pictured), pale pink and ecru, and sizes XS to XL.

Brushed Deep Waistband Joggers - WAS Was £49.00 Now £19.60 Luxurious comfort £19.60 Buy now Buy now Joggers are a must-have staple in every women’s wardrobe. Put them on as soon as you get in from work (or live in them if you work from home!), and lounge about all weekend in them too. Featuring wide elasticated ankle cuffs and a comfy wide waistband, these pull-on effortless lounge trousers are made of a black modal-blend fabric. They’re wonderfully soft and cosy without being too heavy. Available in sizes 4 to 18.

Victoria Abril Trainers - WAS £69.00 Now £48.30 Every day footwear £48.30 Buy now Buy now These shoes, which will go with any outfit, are crafted from white organic-cotton canvas and recycled material, featuring a lace-up front. The 3cm-thick rubber sole is made with vegetable oils, and the tongue has a pink rubber logo patch. Organic cotton is grown using no chemical fertilisers and far less water than conventional cotton, but it retains a luxuriously soft quality. Perfect for everyday wear and smart casual looks. Available in shoes sizes 3 to 8.

Men’s Brushed Cotton Stripe Pyjama Shorts - WAS Was £30.00 Now £9.00 Nighttime comfort £9.00 Buy now Buy now He can get comfortable during the dark evenings with these pj shorts, styled in a classic cut. With a classic yarn-dyed blue and white stripe, this super-soft brushed pair has an elasticated waistband and contrasting tie for extra comfort. Available in sizes S to XL.