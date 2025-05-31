4 . Dreaming of emulating Evel Knievel

The nation watched in amazement and then horror as the US motorbike stunt rider Evel Knievel jumped over 13 buses at Wembley Stadium in May 1975 before crashing upon landing and breaking his pelvis and fracturing bones in his hand. It was the latest daredevil act of a remarkable career which made him a global superstar and a hero to a generation of youngsters. Children everywhere dreamed of emulating his astonishing feats and some tried to recreate them on a much smaller scale, with the aid of a bicycle some makeshift ramps and a willing friend or two. | David Ashdown/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo: David Ashdown/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images