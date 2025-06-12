23 nostalgic black and white photos taking you back in time to Northern Ireland in the early 20th century

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 12th Jun 2025, 14:10 BST

These evocative photos capture Northern Ireland at work and at play during the first half of the 20th century, showing how much it has changed.

The nostalgic images show horse-drawn trams making their way up a major shopping street, children paddling on the beach at a famous seaside resort, and the Titanic’s sister ship gliding out to sea for the first time.

They are some of the best photos taken around Northern Ireland between 1900 and 1949.

They range from the devastating aftermath of a Second World War bombing raid in 1942 to fishermen in a pretty coastal village discussing what to do about a glut of herrings in 1935.

Famous races of the era are shown too, including one for which sandbags have been installed outside shops to protect spectators from the cars whizzing round the streets.

What do you think of how Northern Ireland has changed over the last 100 years?

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

The Esplanade, Bangor, County Down, viewed from Central Hotel, in around 1900

1. Esplanade

The Esplanade, Bangor, County Down, viewed from Central Hotel, in around 1900 | Getty Images Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Castle Place, Belfast, in around 1905, with horse-drawn trams and hackney cabs

2. Horse-drawn trams

Castle Place, Belfast, in around 1905, with horse-drawn trams and hackney cabs | Getty Images Photo: London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The promenade at Warrenpoint, County Down, Northern Ireland, in around 1920

3. Promenade

The promenade at Warrenpoint, County Down, Northern Ireland, in around 1920 | Getty Images Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Gardens in Armagh, Northern Ireland, in around 1930

4. Pretty gardens

Gardens in Armagh, Northern Ireland, in around 1930 | Getty Images Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandMemoriesPhoto memoriesNostalgiaBoost
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice