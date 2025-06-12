The nostalgic images show horse-drawn trams making their way up a major shopping street, children paddling on the beach at a famous seaside resort, and the Titanic’s sister ship gliding out to sea for the first time.

They are some of the best photos taken around Northern Ireland between 1900 and 1949.

They range from the devastating aftermath of a Second World War bombing raid in 1942 to fishermen in a pretty coastal village discussing what to do about a glut of herrings in 1935.

Famous races of the era are shown too, including one for which sandbags have been installed outside shops to protect spectators from the cars whizzing round the streets.

1 . Esplanade The Esplanade, Bangor, County Down, viewed from Central Hotel, in around 1900 | Getty Images Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

2 . Horse-drawn trams Castle Place, Belfast, in around 1905, with horse-drawn trams and hackney cabs | Getty Images Photo: London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

3 . Promenade The promenade at Warrenpoint, County Down, Northern Ireland, in around 1920 | Getty Images Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images