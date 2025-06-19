This retro picture gallery captures some of the best shots of youngsters at primary schools around Northern Ireland in 2007.

Little angels, reindeer and shepherds are seen in costume for their Christmas plays, school choirs are pictured in full flow, and delighted pupils are shown meeting a very special visitor.

These photos also show some of the best-loved teachers and headteachers you may remember from back then, and one long-standing servant being given an emotional send-off.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you, and can you spot yourself, your child or anyone you recognise?

1 . Big bow ties Peter Mitchell, Rebecca Ferguson and Kimberly Moorman pictured at the Portstewart Primary School Christmas concert in 2007 | National World Photo: National World

2 . Spot the red nose Reindeer in the 2007 Glynn Primary School Christmas production | National World Photo: National World

3 . Goldilocks Children from Mrs Graham's P3 class at Fairview Primary School ready to perform their play about Goldilocks in 2007 | National World Photo: National World