15 photos from Carrick and District Pool League presentation night

The Carrick & District Pool League, sponsored by SKC Gaming, rose like a phoenix from the ashes of Covid-19 this year with the end of season celebration taking place in Greenisland Working Men’s Club.

Scorpions Pool Team were the big winners: Darren Whiteside, Darren Haddock, Lee Mcilreevy, Councillor Bobby Hadden presenting the trophy, Mervyn McIlvenney, Chris Carson and Paul Kerr.

Ninety-six players registered in eight teams, from six venues, within 12 miles from Carrickfergus Castle: Carrick Bowling Club, Whitehead Rangers, Q Club Larne, Greenisland WWMC, Whiteabbey Royal British Legion and Times Bar.

The guest of honour at the awards event was Councillor Bobby Hadden who presented the trophies.

The first cup of the season, The Knockout Cup, went to The Scorpions pool team from Times Bar, York Road, Belfast. The final went to the last frame against a star-studded team from Greenisland Galacticos. It was a break and dish in the final from Chris Carson to give the glory to Scorpions. Chris also won the league’s player of the year.

Cllr Bobby Hadden congratulating an award winner.

The Players’ Memorial Shield was won by Scorpions Pool Team against Tigers 8-7 in a fabulous derby final again in the final frame. Scorpions’ Darren Haddock took the all-important final frame. Darren also won the Belfast Open Singles title this year.

The Home and Away Cup is one of most challenging cups to win. Scorpions eventually got over the line after a tremendous come back from Larne’s Q Club in another final that went to the wire 15-13. The final frame was won by Darren Whiteside who had more break and dishes than any other player this season.

Open Singles was won by Scorpions’ Chris Carson beating Q Club’s Ryan McKillop in a deciding frame 6-5 shootout. The Seniors (over 40s) title was won by Scorpions’ Paul Kerr with a solid performance against Whiteabbey Legion’s Davy Blair 6-2. Paul Kerr also won The Masters (over 50) singles title beating Alan Johnston 6-0.

The Doubles was lifted by Scorpions’ Chris Carson and Jack Carson from Colts Pool Team in resilient fashion. They came from 5-1 down to win 6-5 over former champions Paul Kerr and Mervyn McIlvenney.

The Three-a-Sides was won by ‘Scorpions Daddies’: Lee McIlreevy, Darren Whiteside, Paul Kerr and Chris Carson. They overcame the experienced Q Club Masters, Alan Johnston, Robert Hawkins and Kenny English 5-2. The wooden spoon went to Bowlers Pool Team, who showed it’s not all about winning, it’s the enjoyment of the sport that counts.

The league champions were crowned in the final frame of the last league match of the closest season on record. Scorpions were 6-5 behind and needed to win the final three frames. Lee McIlreevy held his nerve and potted the final black to lift the title. The league would like to thank SKC Gaming for their continued support.

If any teams want to join next season, get in touch via email at [email protected]

Seniors champion, Paul Kerr and Bobby Hadden.

Chris and Jack Carson, League Doubles champions and Cllr Bobby Hadden.

