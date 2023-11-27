Larne Women celebrated their end of season awards night in The 1889 Bar and Social Club, rounding off an historic first season for the newly promoted side.

After a hard-fought campaign in the NIFL Women's Premiership, for the first time, Larne has not only played in the top-flight but stayed up finishing seventh.

Celebrating in The 1889 Bar and Social Club, every element of the club came together to look back on the season's past and look to the future.

Winners on the night were:

Supporters’ Goal of the Season presented by Bridge Commercials: Einr Montgomery vs Lisburn Ladies;

Olympic Team Top Goalscorer presented by McAllister McAleese Solicitors: Natalia Orlowska;

First Team Top Goalscorer presented by McAllister McAleese Solicitors: Hollie Johnston;

Club Woman of the Year: Elaine Kernohan and Linda Ross;

Outstanding Achievement Award presented by Bridge Commercials: Linda Ross;

Olympic Young Player of the Year presented by Gary Hood: Mia Snoddy;

Young Player of the Year presented by Donald Malomo-Paris: Rebekah Robinson;

Olympic Players' Player of the Year presented by McAllister McAleese Solicitors: Jodi McCourt;

Players' Player of the Year: Hollie Johnston;

Supporters’ Olympic Player of the Year presented by Maggie Crawford: Jodi McCourt;

Supporters’ Player of the Year presented by Maggie Crawford: Hollie Johnston;

Olympic Player of the Year presented by McAllister McAleese: Jodi McCourt;

Player of the Year Award: Katherine Haveron.

1 . Awards Night Hollie Johnston picked up three trophies at the awards event. Photo: Bill Guiller

2 . Awards Night Maggie Crawford presents Jodi McCourt with the Supporters' Olympic Player of the Year Award. Photo: Bill Guiller

3 . Awards Night Donald Malomo-Paris presents Katherine Haveron with Player of the Year Award. Photo: Bill Guiller

4 . Awards Night Club Woman of the Year award presented by William Noble to Elaine Kernohan and Linda Ross. Photo: Bill Guiller