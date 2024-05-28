Acorns AC celebrate ten years of running

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Acorns AC tenth anniversary gala 2024 is the year when they got to celebrate 10 years of the mighty oaks!. So last night they swapped their running kits for glitz and glam and desended on the Royal for the gala.

A spokesperson for the club said: "We were greeted with a drinks reception on arrival, and showed off the fabulous outfits everyone had one, posing for photos in front of our balloon arch! We were then treated to a delicious tthree-course meal that was thoroughly enjoyed. During the meal we were treated to a sideshow showcasing 10 years of photos which gave great enjoyment.

"Bellys and spirits high, it an honour to have founding member Trevor Dallas along with his sister and highly esteemed member Denise Dallas cut the cake in celebration of the Event. Our chairman Oliver welcomed everyone and gave a speech outlining 10 wonderful years of this amazing cup. Coach Gary was up next with our wonderful guest speaker Donal Gallagher who gave us an insight into his long love for running,.shared knowledge and stories and was a wonderful addition to the evening, the floor was opened for question also. The raffle brought much competition to win the best prizes! Then there was nothing left for it but to party and celebrate and dance our hearts out into the wee hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was special to have so many of our Acorns family and friends, old and new come and celebrate with us. We remembered those who we have lost: Fergal, Irwin, Pat and shared fond memories throughout the night.

Acorns committee

"We like to take this opportunity to thank Tanya and her team at the Royal for having us and giving us a brilliant night. To our Sponors Collide,.Essener, CMC FIbre and mcglaughlins bakery who supplied our very tasty cake. To leanne for organising alongside Marina and Denise. To our decorators , you did an amazing job and everyone said how lovely the room looked! Thanks to dj mighty quinn for the music that kept us dancing all night.