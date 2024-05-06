Acorns ac take on Belfast City marathon

What a day! 14 eager Acorns hit the start line this morning with thousands of others taking on the marathon, relay and walk! Some taking on the distance like old pros..... some working towards a personal best..... and some hitting the line for the first time hoping to become part of the 1% club!!
By Jayne Hassin scottContributor
Published 6th May 2024, 18:10 BST
A beautiful cloudy but dry morning greeted us as we hit Stormont hill and joined the long queue for the loo!! Wondering what state it would be in.... and would their be loo roll? The weather was kind.... Alanda was very glad to avoid the rain to keep her perfect hair do in place !! Though it did get a bit muggy and warm in parts!!! We were greeted with the most fantastic support from people of all ages! And it didn't matter what club vest you wore..... everyone was cheered on with great enthusiasm and lots of sweets! The music en route lifted any weary souls and boosted us to the finish line!! With a fair few personal bests to boot!! Turning that last corner and seeing family and friends along with crowds of strangers cheering you on.... and seeing that beautiful finish line!! The race complete.... the medal well earned and worn with pride.... and the celebrations with loved ones!!! Yes tomorrow we might struggle to walk and use the stairs..... but the glory is ours forever!!

Results

Sam Linton 2.55.05

Jayne Gail and alanda celebrate the finish line with their mini support crewJayne Gail and alanda celebrate the finish line with their mini support crew
Mark Conlon 3.16.22 30 min pb

Darren Church 3.25.59

Lisa Simpson. 3.29.00

Ian Hobson 3.29.15 17 min pb

Acorns ready to take on the marathonAcorns ready to take on the marathon
Mark Thom. 3.31.12. 14 min pb

David Graham 3.42.58

Ryan Park. 4.09.03 1st marathon

Mark Bann. 4.11.37

Brian Thom. 4.19.12

Damian Kearney 4.20.14

Jayne Hassin- Scott 5.43.25 56 min pb

Gail Wilson. 5.43.26 1st marathon

Alanda Greer 5.43.27 1st marathon

Congratulations to our relay runners and walkers .