Acorns ac take on Belfast City marathon

A beautiful cloudy but dry morning greeted us as we hit Stormont hill and joined the long queue for the loo!! Wondering what state it would be in.... and would their be loo roll? The weather was kind.... Alanda was very glad to avoid the rain to keep her perfect hair do in place !! Though it did get a bit muggy and warm in parts!!! We were greeted with the most fantastic support from people of all ages! And it didn't matter what club vest you wore..... everyone was cheered on with great enthusiasm and lots of sweets! The music en route lifted any weary souls and boosted us to the finish line!! With a fair few personal bests to boot!! Turning that last corner and seeing family and friends along with crowds of strangers cheering you on.... and seeing that beautiful finish line!! The race complete.... the medal well earned and worn with pride.... and the celebrations with loved ones!!! Yes tomorrow we might struggle to walk and use the stairs..... but the glory is ours forever!!