Acorns have a fantastic weekend's racing
A club spokesperson said: "Well done to all our Acorns who took on the Almac 5k and 10k today."
5k: Alan Shaw 21.53
Brian Thom 23.40
James O'Neill 23.40
10k: Ian Hobson 44.06
Kate Semple 48.40
David Young 50.44
Stephen O'Neill 50.54
Catherine Brown 59.07
Newell 5K /10K Results
Keep Er Lit 5K Results
Mark Conlon. 19.09
Lisa Simpson. 19.59
Fiachra Coyle. 22.44 pb
Stephen O'Neill. 23.30. pb
Julie Brodison. 23.31
Wendy Walker. 25.23
Donna Muldoon. 26.00
Roisin Mullan. 26.43
Kevin Coyle. 27.08
James O'Neill. 27.15
Jason Crawford. 29.13
Frances Spence. 33.28
Denise Dallas. 35.17
Marina Dallas. 35.17
Sharon Dallas. 35.18
Geraldine Mallon. 37.42
Louise Donnelly 37.43
10K Results
Ian Hobson 43.50
Oli Murphy. 44.44
Paul McKeever. 46.27
Kate Semple. 47.07
Mark Bann. 47.22
Brian Thom. 48.12
Mark Rhodes. 50.44
"Sean and ciaran took on the race for life today! They said It was a good run, Apart from the hill at the very start that went on for 600 metres. No official times. Well done lads."