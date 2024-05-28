Acorns have a fantastic weekend's racing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Acorns travelled to various races at the weekend taking a sea of blue to Almac 5k/10k in Craigavon, the race for life in Belfast and Keep er Lit race in Coalisland.

A club spokesperson said: "Well done to all our Acorns who took on the Almac 5k and 10k today."

5k: Alan Shaw 21.53

Brian Thom 23.40

Acorns gather for the Keep er Lit race

James O'Neill 23.40

10k: Ian Hobson 44.06

Kate Semple 48.40

David Young 50.44

Acorns in action at the weekend

Stephen O'Neill 50.54

Catherine Brown 59.07

Newell 5K /10K Results

Keep Er Lit 5K Results

Mark Conlon. 19.09

Lisa Simpson. 19.59

Fiachra Coyle. 22.44 pb

Stephen O'Neill. 23.30. pb

Julie Brodison. 23.31

Wendy Walker. 25.23

Donna Muldoon. 26.00

Roisin Mullan. 26.43

Kevin Coyle. 27.08

James O'Neill. 27.15

Jason Crawford. 29.13

Frances Spence. 33.28

Denise Dallas. 35.17

Marina Dallas. 35.17

Sharon Dallas. 35.18

Geraldine Mallon. 37.42

Louise Donnelly 37.43

10K Results

Ian Hobson 43.50

Oli Murphy. 44.44

Paul McKeever. 46.27

Kate Semple. 47.07

Mark Bann. 47.22

Brian Thom. 48.12

Mark Rhodes. 50.44