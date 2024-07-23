Almost 2,500 international visitors to descend on Fermanagh for world’s top Junior Golf Tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The stunning Fermanagh Lakelands is poised to play host to around 2,500 international visitors as this year’s Champion of Champions Junior World Golf Championship teed off today at the luxury Lough Erne Resort.

Two hundred and fifty of the world’s top young golfing talent – aged from 5-19 – from 42 different countries will be competing including last year’s U12 champion, Parker Bonnes from Ballymena and two of Sir Ian Botham’s grandchildren who play out of Royal Belfast.

Tournament organiser Michael Gallagher is predicting this year’s event will be the best yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is a tournament that is now well established on the world’s junior golfing calendar. It is now widely accepted as the world’s top junior golf tournament and sits right up there with the other major competitions played at Pinehurst, San Diego and California," he said.

Barry McCauley, tournament organiser Michael Gallagher and Leo Nacer

"However, what makes the Champion of Champions different is that every competitor must qualify from their own Junior Golf Tours or be eligible for a special exemption. To have such immense talent participating here in Northern Ireland is incredible.”

Competitors received a personal video message from golfing legend, Gary Player who offered them nutritional, work ethic, lifestyle and mindset advice.

He said: “Whoever wins this Champion of Champions is a true champion. You young guys are so lucky to have people who want to help you with events like this. To be a champion is not just swinging a golf club. It’s so much more than just the swing. You’ve got to have a good mind and you’ve really got to know how to play golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Practice your short game. It’s not long driving that wins golf games. It’s putting and it’s the mind.”

Lough Erne Resort’s Golf Operations Manager, Barry McCauley, said the success of the Champion of Champions tournament demonstrates what an ideal location the Fermanagh Lakelands’ region is for major sporting events.

“The focal point may be Lough Erne Resort but so many other local establishments will benefit from the economic ripple effect too as players and their families take an extended break in Ireland alongside their time here in Fermanagh," he said.

“Lough Erne Resort enjoys a unique position within the Northern Ireland tourism sector. As a luxury, experience-based destination we are able to provide guests with a host of golf, dining, spa and stay options as well as outdoor activities such as stand-up paddle boarding, and lakeside yoga that make the most of our natural assets and offer guests the opportunity to escape, relax and reinvigorate their bodies and minds in a location that’s truly a world apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also one of a very small number of resorts with a 36-hole golf option in the whole of Ireland. Both of our courses regularly receive acclaim from leading golfing journalists, members, and visitors alike. There is no doubt that this year's tournament will result in many more international advocates for both the resort and the wider Fermanagh Lakelands’ region. In the past many of the visitors have told us how impressed they were with the warmth of the Fermanagh welcome and the incredible tourism sites and activity options on our doorstep.”

Leo Nacer from Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism thanked main sponsor, Flogas and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. He said: “This is a truly fantastic event that now attracts considerable numbers of international visitors every year. As well as helping build the region’s reputation as a go-to tourism destination, The Champion of Champions’ competition provides a significant economic injection to the local hospitality, tourism and retail industries. It’s a tremendous honour and a wonderful chance to highlight our exceptional golf facilities, showcase our world-class hospitality, and the charm that makes us one of the UK’s most welcoming towns. We look forward to welcoming visitors and participants alike, ensuring they have an unforgettable experience in Fermanagh.”

The Championship commenced with an opening ceremony in the grounds of Lough Erne Resort involving players who, waving their colourful national flags, formally entered the majestic lakeside location. The opening parade was followed by some spectacular Irish Dancers and Traditional Irish music. The golf will continue until Thursday evening when there will be a prize giving and light show overlooking the stunning Castle Hume Lake.

Members of the public are encouraged to spectate, and admission is free.