Annual Ladies Singles down to last four

On Tuesday night the Carrick & District Pool League sponsored by SKC Gaming NI Ltd hosted their annual ladies pool singles tournament.

The event was held on two tables in The Greenisland Working Men and Women’s Club.

There were two strong groups of highly talented female pool players.

After a gruelling night of pool the top two frame scorers from each group reached the semi-finals.

Ladies competing in CDPL individuals

‘Group one’ had former ladies Champion and possibly the most experienced pool player Jean McIlroy (Vice Captain) topping the group with an impressive 12 wins. Second place in that group was the youngest player in the ladies section, Billie Jo McClure with 10.

In ‘group two’ Marion King topped the group winning 9 frames and Sarah Lou Graham (Captain) coming in second with 7.

The semi and finals will see Jean McIlroy (Vice Captain) taking on Sarah Lou Graham (Captain) and Billie Jo McClure taking on Marion King. Races to 4 in semis and race to 5 in final.

A big thank you to Greenisland Club for hosting the event.