Another great win for the Dunbarton Midweek team

The Dunbarton Midweek team once again kept their strong run going with another emphatic win away to Falls last Wednesday night. On a lovely evening and a fast green, the visitors were much too good for their rivals leading from start to finish and securing a magical maximum points.

Top rink once again was skipped by Gary Feeney as they were dominant throughout winning by a huge 22 shots. Also winning by double figures was Gordy Magennis and his front three.

Once they scored a count of five on end eight, they never relinquished their lead and eased home by 10 shots. The other two games were closer. Aidan Magennis looked to be home and hosed leading 15-3 after 11 ends but managed to lose the next six ends to leave a nervy final end, leading by just three.

The away rink thankfully held their nerve to stop the rot and score a single for a four shot victory. And on the final rink the scores were locked at 14-14 after the penultimate end. Oran Breen's foursome however played a fine eight bowls, resulting in a treble and maximum points secured.

Young Emma Prunty made her debut for the team as she played along with her dad Brian and acquitted herself really well.

Rink 1 A Copeland, C Martin, G Clinghan, G Feeney up 29-7.

Rink 2 E Prunty, K Quinn, B Prunty, O Breen up 17-14.

Rink 3 A Patterson, N Cunningham, R Bolton, A Magennis up 16-12.

Rink 4 G McCracken, R Sheward, S Trainor, G Magennis up 25-15.