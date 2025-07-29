Antrim nets Power NI support for All-Ireland final

The final stop in the search for All-Ireland glory takes Antrim’s Senior Ladies’ football team to Croke Park, with Northern Ireland’s leading energy provider getting in on the action.

Through its Helping Hands initiative, Power NI has awarded the team a community grant of £900 to help managers and players get ready for Sunday’s All-Ireland Junior final in Dublin.

The side overcame Sligo in the last four of the competition in a high-scoring match earlier this month, the Saffrons triumphing 3-10 to 1-10, to set up a tantalising decider with Louth.

So far this season, Antrim’s ladies are unbeaten, their winning streak standing at seventeen under the management of Chris Scullion and Mickey Devlin. Given their red-hot form – and promotion back to Division Three – they are favourites to clinch a title they last won in 2022.

Power NI representative Amy Bennington (centre) pictured with Antrim LGFA’s vice captain Ana Mulholland, co-manager Mickey Devlin, team captain Bronagh Devlin, co-manager Chris Scullion and vice-captain Ciara Brown ahead of the Senior Ladies’ Football team’s trip to Croke Park this Sunday for the All-Ireland Junior Ladies’ football final.

Chris Scullion, who has also steered the side to Ulster Junior Championship success against old foes and neighbours Derry back in May, said: “We have made fantastic progress this year and are immensely proud of what these women have achieved for their county. The generous support from Power NI has helped us enhance our training and preparation – it is brilliant to see a local company backing local athletes, and recognising their commitment,” he added.

Chris and Mickey have used the financial support from Power NI to cover the cost of essential training equipment, including bibs, balls, hurdles, poles, and water bottles. The £900 follows a nomination from company workers Amy Bennington, Karen Malone, and Stephen Morgan.

“At Power NI, supporting people is at the heart of everything we do,” said Amy Bennington. “Our Helping Hands scheme allows staff to give something back to their local community, and it is a real privilege for Power NI to play a small part in Antrim Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association’s incredible journey. Their spirit, determination and pride in representing their county is so inspiring – we’ll be there on Sunday to cheer the ladies to victory at Croke Park.”

Helping Hands supports causes across Northern Ireland that matter the most, allowing staff to nominate an individual, group or organisation to receive sponsorship from Power NI. To find out more about how it is supporting local communities, visit powerni.co.uk/community