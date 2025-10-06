Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough's inspirational athletes honoured at Junior Sports Awards

Individuals, teams, schools and clubs have achieved record-breaking runs and top titles representing Ulster, Ireland, and Great Britain in major competitions at European and world level.

These achievements were celebrated at the Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Sports Forum Junior Sports Awards at Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre on Friday 3 October. The event was compered by Denise Watson from U105 with special guest, local rugby player and coach, Jemma Farrell.

Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Jessica Johnston congratulated the individual athletes, teams, coaches, schools, clubs and volunteers. She said: “What a wonderful opportunity tonight is to showcase our amazing sporting talent, and to shine a light on their passion and commitment as an individual athlete, team player, coach or volunteer. I wish you all continued success in your sport, and I hope that you continue to strive to be the best that you can be!”

The Junior Sports Award winners for 2025:

Young Volunteer Award, sponsored by ABC Council: Katie Haughey from Granemore Camogie Club.

Jude Sheldon, who won the Junior Para section at the Ulster Open and represented Team Ireland (winning bronze) at the Malmo Open, was presented with the Sports Person with a Disability Award, sponsored by Donaghy’s of Banbridge.

Royal School Armagh Year 8 Girls Athletics Team clinched the Junior School Team of the Year Award, sponsored by Armagh Sports and Trophies, in recognition of their strong performances this season, winning the Ulster Schools Year 8 Team competition.

The Junior Club Team of the Year Award, sponsored by Total Hockey went to joint winners Banbridge Hockey Club U11 Boys Team and Lurgan Ladies U11 Girls Team, who won their respective sections in the Ulster Hockey’s U11 Cup.

Irish National Champion and 13th at the World Championships, Adam Green from Banbridge Academy and Lough Erne Yacht Club, was a deserving winner of the Junior Male of the Year Award, sponsored by ABC Borough Council.

Successful Tetrathon competitor, both individually and with her Northern Ireland Team, Una McClelland from St Catherine’s College and Iveagh Pony Club took home the Junior Female of the Year Award, sponsored by Manfreight Limited.

The Youth School Team of the Year Award, sponsored by ABC Council went to Senior Schools Cup Champions and All-Ireland Silver medallists, Portadown College 1st XI Girls Hockey Team.

Ulster League and Cup winners, City of Armagh RFC U18 Team won the Youth Club Team of the Year Award, sponsored by Manfreight Limited.

Head Coach to All-Ireland Champions, Banbridge Academy 1st XI Boys Hockey Team

Simon Jess scooped the School Coach of the Year Award, sponsored by Sport NI.

The Club Coach of the Year Award also sponsored by Sport NI was awarded to successful coach with Armagh City Football Club U16 Team, who won the National Premier Division League and Cup, Kyle McArdle.

Dromore High School’s Ulster and Irish School’s Champion Joshua Awujoola was awarded the Youth Male of the Year Award, sponsored by McKeever Sports.

Multiple European medallist and Team GB athlete from St Ronan’s College, Monika Ilieva took home the Youth Female of the Year Award, sponsored by ABC Council.

Northern Ireland Volleyball’s Cup and League Champions, St Ronan’s College Year 8 Volleyball team received the Chairman’s Award.

Closing the ceremony, ABC Sports Forum Chairman Cathal O’Neill, expressed his gratitude to ABC Council for organising the event and to all sponsors, including headline sponsor, Manfreight Limited for supporting the event.

