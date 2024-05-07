Armoy Road Races ‘Rev Up’ with Bayview Hotel as Title Sponsor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The streets of Armoy in County Antrim are set to come alive with the sound of road racing once again as the Armoy Road Races returns to the village this summer, with the Bayview Hotel, Portballintrae continuing its sponsorship of the ‘Race of Legends.’

Running from Friday 26th to Saturday 27th July, Armoy Road Races is set to attract some of the biggest names in road racing and thousands of fans will descend on the Antrim village from all corners of the globe, for what promises to be an exciting weekend of racing.

After the uncertainty surrounding road racing events across Northern Ireland in 2023, which was sparked by increased insurance costs, Armoy Road Races Chairman and Clerk of Course, William Munnis, says he’s “delighted” to confirm the return of this year’s event and spoke out to welcome the Bayview Hotel as title sponsor once again.

Bill Kennedy, Trevor Kane and William Munnis, pictured with motorcycle racer, Jeremy McWilliams

“On behalf of the Club, we are thrilled and very grateful to have the Bayview Hotel back on board this year – I believe it is their fifteenth year supporting the races and the Club and the races are very fortunate to have a sponsor like Trevor Kane and the Bayview Hotel,”he said.

“The Armoy Road Races is a must-attend event in the road racing calendar and without the support of our sponsors, fans and communities, it simply wouldn’t be feasible.”

Elsewhere, Trevor Kane, owner of the Bayview Hotel added: “I’m a huge supporter of road racing and can’t wait for July’s event. Northern Ireland has a rich road racing history and at the Bayview Hotel, we’ll be preparing to welcome fans from across Ireland and even further afield.

“The Armoy Road Races is synonymous with top-class road racing, and we are delighted to be associated with the iconic Race of Legends. We expect that it will be hotly contested and we’re really looking forward to seeing who comes out on top. Michael Dunlop proved to be unstoppable last year and made it a record 10 wins in the Race of Legends – I have no doubt that it will be another exhilarating competition this year.”

Meanwhile, the Club confirmed that a new Supertwin race has been added to an already packed racing schedule and is encouraging any potential sponsors to come forward.

“Some of the best riders in the world will take on the Armoy circuit this summer and due to demand, we have decided to add another Supertwin race to the bill this year,” William continued.

“Armoy Road Races is an incredibly popular event, drawing thousands of fans across the two days, and we expect this year to be no different. As a Club, we would like to encourage all local businesses to consider lending their support to what is truly a legendary event that puts our local community firmly on the global stage.”

Sponsorship is available for several races.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to wish the North West 200 a great and safe week of road racing – it would seem the weather is going to be kind, all we need now is good racing and the road racing community will have another great event,”concluded William.

The Armoy Road Races is part funded by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.