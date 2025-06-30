Avalanche home win for Lurgan Blue

Alan Grieve, Lurgan Red delivering his bowl onto the jack during their home match with Warrenpoint

Lurgan Blue 59 (10) Warrenpoint 13 (0)

Veterans’ team, Lurgan Blue totally outclassed a Warrenpoint side to win by a massive 46 shots and take the whole 10 points from the match.

Ivor Mitchell, Peter Dew, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts went to town on Ian Gilmore’s Warrenpoint rink to win by an impressive 28-4 that included 12 end wins on the way to victory.

While on Rink 2 Neil Sloan, Alan Briggs, Sam McCombes and Ronan Cregan matched the tremendous effort of Alan Roberts’ rink with a superb 31-9 win achieved by mixture of 5 and 6-shot wins.

Lurgan Red 34 (4) Newry 35 (6)

Lurgan Red were also on the home green facing Newry in the same Section and were very unfortunate to lose out by just 1 shot in a closely caught contest with Warrenpoint that went 34-35 in the visitors’ favour with 4 points to the Lurgan side.

Trevor Gibson, Dessie Simpson, Peter Harrison and Leslie Wylie put a good fight but in the end lost out by 14-21; while on the adjacent rink Robert Colhoun, Alan Grieve, John Murtagh and Stanley Watson got the 4 points with a persistent win by 20-14; just short by 2 shots to the match overall.