B Team outbowls Warrenpoint on the Lurgan Green

Lurgan B 81 (6) Warrenpoint 71 (1). Lurgan B went into last Saturday’s Division Three match at home to Warrenpoint with a strong will to recompense for their loss away to them. They produced the goods to beat them by ten shots and gain six points from the match for them to hold on to seventh place.

The Lurgan side hit the ground running to dominate the first half to be 17 shots up at the halfway stage and then to be a massive 25 shots ahead after 15 ends. The visitors came back well in the last quarter but it didn’t stop the excellent home win for Lurgan B.

Gareth Bunting and his three set about Ian Gilmour’s rink to be well ahead at 13-5 after nine ends aided by four-shot and five-shot wins on the seventh and eighth ends. Bunting’s rink struck again to great affect during the remaining ends when they took nine shots against Gilmour’s four to post an excellent 23-13 win.

Emulating Gareth’s winning rink, Michael Bunting’s had a fine 13-4 lead after 11 ends facing Eamonn McLoughlin’s and continued their sustained attack to be 23-9 ahead going into the final ends. The home rink finished a good afternoon’s work with a 4-shot win on the penultimate end to win in style by 27-13.

It was closer game in the end on the end rink where Micheal Parr and his men had amassed a healthy 24-12 lead after16 ends but Keith Tohill’s rink pressurised the home rink to win the last five ends. Michael’s rink held on to sneak home by 24-21 but in doing so they bravely secured an essential league point.

Gerard Devlin’s rink had an unusual off day when they lost 7-24.