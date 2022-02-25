Balmoral Show search for Star of the Future

Vickie White, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society is pictured alongside Diane Gibson from Gibson Equine Haylage, sponsor of the 2022 Balmoral ‘Star of the Future’ Performance Horse Championships

This championships aims to identify high class horses bred in Ireland with the potential to become top class performance horses in show jumping or eventing as well as allowing breeders to showcase their quality young stock.

Featuring a ‘Five Year Old Championship’ and a ‘Six to Eight Year Old Championship’, the finals will take place at Balmoral Show on Friday 13th May 2022 in the Main Arena with judge Janet Murray overseeing the talent for both championships.

A number of qualifier dates and venues have been confirmed;

Meadows Equestrian Centre - Saturday 5th March 2022

Entries Close: Wednesday 2 March 2022

Hazeldene Farm - Sunday 13th March 2022

Entries Close: Wednesday 9th March 2022

Gransha Equestrian - Sunday 20th March 2022

Entries close: Wednesday 16th March 2022

Wexford Equestrian Centre - Wednesday 23rd March 2022

Entries Close: Friday 18th March 2022

Lusk Equestrian Centre - Sunday 10th April 2022

Entries Close: Wednesday 6th April 2022

All entries must be made directly to the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk/competitions before the entry closing date.

Speaking about the championship, Diane Gibson, Gibson Equine Haylage commented: “Gibson Equine Haylage is delighted to sponsor the Balmoral ‘Star of the Future’ Performance Horse Championships at the 2022 Show. Following on from the Performance Horse Championships in 2021, the Balmoral Show plans to build on this success with the newly titled ‘Star of the Future’, that will make a welcome return to the 2022 line-up. This fantastic competition provides a platform for showcasing Irish-bred horses that have the potential to become a ‘Star of the Future’ within showjumping or eventing.”

To find out more about the Balmoral Star of the Future Performance Horse Championships or to download the competition rule and information visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk.