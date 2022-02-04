Banbridge 2nd XI lose out in top table clash

Cookstown set up an attacking short corner routine. Picture: Alan Donnelly.

Bann began the brighter and kept possession for lengthy spells.

Some great forward defensive work by Chris Curry and Matt McKee, put David Finlay through on goal and he made no mistake with a clinical finish after eight minutes.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 to Bann as Finlay again finished smartly at the back post from another exciting Banbridge move.

As the half wore on Cookstown came more into the game, and it was two minutes before half-time when they got a goal back from a short corner.

The second half started the same way as the first with Banbridge in control, however unable to take advantage of possession and chances in front of goal.

Cookstown grabbed possession during the third quarter and score a scrappy goal at the back post to level the game up.

This saw the young Banbridge side drop some of the intensity and concentration in their play and Cookstown scored two more goals in the lead up to the third quarter break.

This made the score line 4-2 in Cookstown’s favour.

The fourth quarter saw the game open up at both ends as both teams pushed for more goals, however the experience of the Cookstown team saw them close out the game as 4-2 winners.

It was a good effort from the young Banbridge team and some good performances from the likes of Matthew Stevenson in his first game for the Seconds.

The midfield worked tirelessly all day with Joel Reid, David Gallagher and John McCague giving everything for the cause.

The club would like to thank Colin Walker for umpiring and to Glenn Marshall for being the manager on the sideline.