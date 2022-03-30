Banbridge Academy Girls’ 1st XI are Ulster Schools’ Plate winners

From the starting whistle Strathearn put Academy defence under pressure but clearances up the line by Natalie Hale and Emily Mathers gave Banbridge a chance to play further up the pitch.

Quarter one was very back and forth with varying attacks from both teams.

After a quick break by Banbridge a short corner was awarded, the ball was slotted into the net by Hannah Spence.

With seconds left of the first quarter the Academy team won another penalty corner, this time Pippa Wilson beat the keeper making the score 2-0 and giving the Academy the upper hand going into quarter time.

The second quarter was quite similar to the first with periods of pressure from both sides.

Despite Banbridge’s best efforts Strathearn successfully converted a short corner.

Throughout the rest of the quarter Ellen Jack and Ruby Wilson worked well together on the left breaking down Strathearn’s defence, matched by Abbi Harrison and Amy Somerville’s efforts on the right hand side.

Unfortunately, these attacks were unrewarded with the score remaining 2-1 at half-time.

Quarter three began with great attacks from the Banbridge girls, with Lucy Copes seeing a lot of the ball, however a well organised Strathearn defence pushed the play into the centre of the pitch.

Important tackles were made by Lauren Hanna, halting Strathearn’s long balls and fast forwards. No goals this quarter meant the score remained with Banbridge leading 2-1.

With 15 minutes left of the game both teams fought as hard as they could.

The fourth quarter was much like the others, with both sides taking chances in the circle and making impressive tackles.

Strathearn broke the deadlock scoring the equaliser with only minutes on the clock.

The remainder of the match was spent in Strathearn’s half with Banbridge fighting for another goal.

Good skill from Emma McPolin won a short corner and gave Ban their last chance of the game, alas it wasn’t to be and the game ended 2-2.

Ruby Wilson, Ellen Jack, Abbi Harrison, Pippa Wilson and Hannah Spence stepped up to take run-ins with Katie McCullough in goals.

After the first round of run-ins the score was tied three each.

Moving into sudden death all five Banbridge girls scored their run-ins and a brilliant save from Katie McCullough meant Banbridge won the game.

The final score ending 2-2 at full time and 8-7 on run-ins, a competitive and exciting match made lifting the Ulster Schools’ Plate even more satisfying especially to the five Upper Sixth players moving on from the team this season.