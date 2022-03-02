Banbridge Academy success at Swim Ulster Schools Cup and championship

Due to Covid this is the first time since 2019 that this event has taken place in Aurora Aquatic Centre in Bangor.
It was an early start for the younger swimmers and volunteers, with warm up starting at 8.00am.
The 28 swimmers represent three different local swimming clubs (Banbridge, Lurgan and Lisburn) and this was the first time for some of these swimmers to be on the same team. It was great to see them come together and show great team spirit. They all swam amazingly well, cheered each other on in the individual swims and got behind the relay teams.
Swimming for Banbridge Academy were:
Amy Agnew
Girls 17-19 age group
100 Breaststroke and 200 Individual Medley
Sophie Black
Girls 13-14 age group
100 Backstroke, 200 Individual Medley and 200 Free Relay
Zachary Black
Boys 15-16 age group
100 Breaststroke and 200 Individual Medley
Rachel Blemmings
Girls 17-19 age group
100 Breaststroke and 100 Freestyle
Alana Burns-Atkin
Girls 15-16 age group
100 Butterfly and 200 Medley Relay
Lauren Burns-Atkin
Girls 13-14 age group
100 Breaststroke and 200 Medley Relay
Samantha Burns-Atkin
Girls 13-14 age group
100 Breaststroke, 100 Butterfly, 400 Freestyle and 200 Medley Relay
Ciara Daly
Girls 15-16 age group
100 Breaststroke and 200 Freestyle Relay
Aimee Dawson
Girls 15-16 age group
100 and 400 Freestyle, 200 Individual Medley and 200 Medley Relay
Adam Ewart
Boys 15-16 age group
100 Breaststroke and 100 Freestyle
Tara Kennedy
Girls 13-14 age group
100 Backstroke, 200 Individual medley, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay.
Rebecca Lane
Girls 13-14 age group
100 Breaststroke, 200 Individual Medley and 200 Freestyle Relay.
Sarah Macauley
Girls 15-16 age group
100 Backstroke, 200 Individual Medley and 200 Freestyle Relay
Cara Magee
Girls 13-14 age group
100 Breaststroke, 100 Freestyle and 200 Freestyle Relay
Ella Marshall
Girls 13-14 age group
100 Backstroke, 200 Individual Medley and 200 Freestyle Relay
Hannah Marshall
Girls 15-16 age group
100 Freestyle, 200 Individual Medley and 200 Freestyle Relay
Ross McCombe
Boys 13-14 age group
100 Breaststroke and 100 Freestyle
Edie McCusker
Girls 15-16 age group
100 Freestyle and 200 Medley Relay
Nancy McCusker
Girls 13-14 age group
100 Breaststroke, 100 Freestyle and 200 Freestyle Relay.
April McFarlane
Girls 13-14 age group
100 Freestyle and 200 Medley Relay
Anna McKernan
Girls 15-16 age group
100 Butterfly, 200 Individual Medley, 200 Medley Relay and 200 Freestyle Relay
Henry Niblock
Boys 15-16 age group
100 Butterfly and 100 Freestyle
Oscar Niblock
Boys 13-14 age group
100 Breaststroke and 100 Freestyle
Ben O’Reilly
Boys 17-19 age group
100 Breaststroke and 100 Freestyle
Rose Turley
Girls 13-14 age group
100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke and 200 Freestyle Relay
Anna Webster
Girls 13-14 age group
100 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle and 200 Freestyle Relay
Adam Wilson
Boys 17-19 age group
100 Breaststroke and 200 Individual Medley
Finlay Wright
Boys 17-19 age group
100 and 400 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly
Those making finals were:
Amy Agnew
100 Breaststroke
Rachel Blemmings
100 Breaststroke
Alana Burns-Atkin
100 Butterfly
Lauren Burns-Atkin
100 Breaststroke
Ciara Daly
100 Breaststroke
Aimee Dawson
100 Freestyle
Adam Ewart
100 Breaststroke
Tara Kennedy
100 Backstroke
Ross McCombe
100 Breaststroke
Anna McKernan
100 Butterfly
Ben O’Reilly
100 Breaststroke
Adam Wilson
100 Breaststroke
Finlay Wright
100 and 100 Butterfly
The 200 Individual Medley and Relays didn’t have finals and were what is called a “Heat declared winner” so there was only one chance for these swimmers to get medals.
Out of these finalists and the “heat declared winner” events, Banbridge Academy took away nine medals.
Individual medals went to:
Adam Wilson 1st in 100 Breaststroke and 1st in 200 Individual Medley
Alana Burns-Atkin 1st in 100 Butterfly
Finlay Wright 1st in 100 Butterfly
Tara Kennedy 2nd in 100 Backstroke
Lauren Burns-Atkin 2nd in 100 Breaststroke
Ross McCombe 2nd in 100 Breaststroke
In the teams relay, we won medals in two events:
3rd in Girls 13-14 200 Medley Relay Team was Tara Kennedy, Lauren Burns-Atkin, Samantha Burns-Atkin, April McFarlane
2nd in Girls 14-16 200 Medley Relay Team was Aimee Dawson, Alana Burns-Atkin, Anna McKernan, Edie McCusker
Interpro Team
Qualification for the Ulster Interpro Team requires being placed in the top two of the event for the specific age group.
This is a significant achievement and means that anyone selected will be representing the school at regional level against other Irish provincial teams later this season.
Those that will be selected for the team will be Adam Wilson, Finlay Wright, Lauren Burns-Atkin, Alana Burns-Atkin, Ross McCombe and Tara Kennedy.