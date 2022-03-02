Banbridge Academy success at Swim Ulster Schools Cup and championship

Banbridge Academy pupils with the prizes which were won at the at the Ulster Schools’ Cup Championship at the Aurora Aquatic Centre in Bangor

Due to Covid this is the first time since 2019 that this event has taken place in Aurora Aquatic Centre in Bangor.

It was an early start for the younger swimmers and volunteers, with warm up starting at 8.00am.

The 28 swimmers represent three different local swimming clubs (Banbridge, Lurgan and Lisburn) and this was the first time for some of these swimmers to be on the same team. It was great to see them come together and show great team spirit. They all swam amazingly well, cheered each other on in the individual swims and got behind the relay teams.

Swimming for Banbridge Academy were:

Amy Agnew

Girls 17-19 age group

100 Breaststroke and 200 Individual Medley

Sophie Black

Girls 13-14 age group

100 Backstroke, 200 Individual Medley and 200 Free Relay

Zachary Black

Boys 15-16 age group

100 Breaststroke and 200 Individual Medley

Rachel Blemmings

Girls 17-19 age group

100 Breaststroke and 100 Freestyle

Alana Burns-Atkin

Girls 15-16 age group

100 Butterfly and 200 Medley Relay

Lauren Burns-Atkin

Girls 13-14 age group

100 Breaststroke and 200 Medley Relay

Samantha Burns-Atkin

Girls 13-14 age group

100 Breaststroke, 100 Butterfly, 400 Freestyle and 200 Medley Relay

Ciara Daly

Girls 15-16 age group

100 Breaststroke and 200 Freestyle Relay

Aimee Dawson

Girls 15-16 age group

100 and 400 Freestyle, 200 Individual Medley and 200 Medley Relay

Adam Ewart

Boys 15-16 age group

100 Breaststroke and 100 Freestyle

Tara Kennedy

Girls 13-14 age group

100 Backstroke, 200 Individual medley, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay.

Rebecca Lane

Girls 13-14 age group

100 Breaststroke, 200 Individual Medley and 200 Freestyle Relay.

Sarah Macauley

Girls 15-16 age group

100 Backstroke, 200 Individual Medley and 200 Freestyle Relay

Cara Magee

Girls 13-14 age group

100 Breaststroke, 100 Freestyle and 200 Freestyle Relay

Ella Marshall

Girls 13-14 age group

100 Backstroke, 200 Individual Medley and 200 Freestyle Relay

Hannah Marshall

Girls 15-16 age group

100 Freestyle, 200 Individual Medley and 200 Freestyle Relay

Ross McCombe

Boys 13-14 age group

100 Breaststroke and 100 Freestyle

Edie McCusker

Girls 15-16 age group

100 Freestyle and 200 Medley Relay

Nancy McCusker

Girls 13-14 age group

100 Breaststroke, 100 Freestyle and 200 Freestyle Relay.

April McFarlane

Girls 13-14 age group

100 Freestyle and 200 Medley Relay

Anna McKernan

Girls 15-16 age group

100 Butterfly, 200 Individual Medley, 200 Medley Relay and 200 Freestyle Relay

Henry Niblock

Boys 15-16 age group

100 Butterfly and 100 Freestyle

Oscar Niblock

Boys 13-14 age group

100 Breaststroke and 100 Freestyle

Ben O’Reilly

Boys 17-19 age group

100 Breaststroke and 100 Freestyle

Rose Turley

Girls 13-14 age group

100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke and 200 Freestyle Relay

Anna Webster

Girls 13-14 age group

100 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle and 200 Freestyle Relay

Adam Wilson

Boys 17-19 age group

100 Breaststroke and 200 Individual Medley

Finlay Wright

Boys 17-19 age group

100 and 400 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly

Those making finals were:

Amy Agnew

100 Breaststroke

Rachel Blemmings

100 Breaststroke

Alana Burns-Atkin

100 Butterfly

Lauren Burns-Atkin

100 Breaststroke

Ciara Daly

100 Breaststroke

Aimee Dawson

100 Freestyle

Adam Ewart

100 Breaststroke

Tara Kennedy

100 Backstroke

Ross McCombe

100 Breaststroke

Anna McKernan

100 Butterfly

Ben O’Reilly

100 Breaststroke

Adam Wilson

100 Breaststroke

Finlay Wright

100 and 100 Butterfly

The 200 Individual Medley and Relays didn’t have finals and were what is called a “Heat declared winner” so there was only one chance for these swimmers to get medals.

Out of these finalists and the “heat declared winner” events, Banbridge Academy took away nine medals.

Individual medals went to:

Adam Wilson 1st in 100 Breaststroke and 1st in 200 Individual Medley

Alana Burns-Atkin 1st in 100 Butterfly

Finlay Wright 1st in 100 Butterfly

Tara Kennedy 2nd in 100 Backstroke

Lauren Burns-Atkin 2nd in 100 Breaststroke

Ross McCombe 2nd in 100 Breaststroke

In the teams relay, we won medals in two events:

3rd in Girls 13-14 200 Medley Relay Team was Tara Kennedy, Lauren Burns-Atkin, Samantha Burns-Atkin, April McFarlane

2nd in Girls 14-16 200 Medley Relay Team was Aimee Dawson, Alana Burns-Atkin, Anna McKernan, Edie McCusker

Interpro Team

Qualification for the Ulster Interpro Team requires being placed in the top two of the event for the specific age group.

This is a significant achievement and means that anyone selected will be representing the school at regional level against other Irish provincial teams later this season.