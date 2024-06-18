Banbridge advance in cups with two victories on the road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week was a big one for the Banbridge senior team as they had two away games in both cup competitions, the NIBA senior cup and the Irish Senior Cup.

The Bann men maintained their 100% record this past week with a 66-60 victory in the NIBA senior cup over current holders Bangor and another big 72-61 victory against Salisbury to earn a place in the Irish senior cup quarter-finals.

For Banbridge here we had Seamus Skelton, Tony Bell, Clifford Dennison and James Kelly up against Robert Hastings Bangor four. After the first four ends it was honours even at 2-2 but the visitors won the next end to go 3-2 up and stayed ahead for the rest of the game, racing into a 14-6 lead at the halfway mark.

The Bann rink continued to apply the pressure here running out 21-11 victors with skip Kelly rounding off a top performance by ditching the jack in the last end when three shots down at the time.

Kyle Blakely in action in the NIBA pairs championship, en route to a 24-13 victory

On rink 2 for the Bann we had Ken Stevenson, Martin Nelson, Gareth McCloughlin and Gavan Blakely up against an experienced Bangor rink skipped by Keith Taylor.

The Bangor team looked like they could walk on water for the first seven ends by racing into a 12-1 lead and the alarm bells were ringing loud for the Banbridge rink here. They dug in here though managing to cut the deficit to six shots after 13 ends railing 14-8.

The visitors halved this deficit by the end of the game only losing out 16-13 in what was a great comeback and pivotal in winning the tie.

On rink three for Banbridge Alex Cromie, Adam Cromie, Brendan Davis and Philip Cromie came up against Gary Scott’s Bangor rink. The visitors trailed by the minimum margin after five ends at 5-4 down.

The Bann rink fell further behind at the halfway mark as they were 10-6 down and while they shared the spoils over the last eight ends, winning four ends each they were outscored nine shots to five shots, Cromie’s rink eventually fell to a 19-12 defeat.

The final rink for Banbridge was Mervyn Jess, Ross Crawford, John McCloughlin and Kyle Blakely facing off against the Bangor rink skipped by Matthew Crawford.

The home side won the first three ends going 4-0 up but the Bann rink replied by winning the next three ends to trail by just a shot, 4-3 after six ends.

After 10 ends it was all square at 6-6 and the game was again ties after 13 ends at 11-11. It was at this stage Blakely’s rink gained the upper hand by virtue of counts of three and five shots in ends 14 and 17 to run out 20-14 winners.

This was a great match to play in and watch as attested by many of the spectators and players there on the night. Banbridge were 19 shots down across the green at one stage and to comeback and win over the reduced 18 end format was no mean feat against a team of Bangor’s calibre.

Away to Salisbury for Banbridge Alex Cromie, Adam Cromie, Brendan Davis and Philip Cromie were up against the Salisbury rink skipped by Michael Merritt.

The visitors got off to a flyer going into an early 7-3 lead after six ends and still four shots up after 11 ends leading 10-6. The Bann four increased their lead after 16 ends to lead 16-10 and managed to keep their six-shot cushion until the end of the game by rounding off a good performance with a 20-14 win.

On rink 2 for the Bann Ken Stevenson, Martin Nelson, Gareth McCloughlin and Gavan Blakely came up against the Salisbury rink skipped by Terry Crawford.

This was tough going for the visiting rink with them not getting on the scoreboard until the fifth end with a single shot to trail 6-1.

It would be another five ends before the Bann quartet scored again when they got a count of 2 on the tenth end to trail 11-2 at the halfway stage.

The Banbridge rink fought back over the next five ends to cut the deficit to six shots, trailing 16-10 after 15 ends and it looked like another comeback was on the cards for this rink.

This would prove to be as close as they would get though as it was tight tussle down the run in with the Banbridge rink eventually going down 22-14 in a battling performance.

Banbridge had Ross Crawford, Peter Haughey, John McCloughlin and Kyle Blakely facing off against Brendan Power’s Salisbury four. The visitors got onto the front foot here early leading 9-2 after seven ends and continuing to build on this over the next seven ends, leading 15-6 after 14 ends.

The Bann rink only won two of the final seven ends even though they lay some decent counts right up until Power played his final bowl on a few occasions but the lead Banbridge had built up proved too much to overcome, with the Bann rink winning 19-13.

On the final rink for Banbridge we had Seamus Skelton, Tony Bell, Clifford Dennison and James Kelly up against Gerard McGleave’s Salisbury four.

The Bann rink raced into a 10-1 lead after eight ends and although they lost six of the next eight ends they limited Salisbury to five counts of one shot and a count of two on the other end Salisbury won to still lead 13-8 after 16 ends.

The visitors seen the game out strong though with Kelly’s rink adding to their lead to finish the match with a 19-12 victory and confirm Banbridge’s place in the quarter finals of the Irish senior cup.

This was a big week for the senior team in terms of their aspirations in both cup competitions and passed both tests with flying colours to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

They now have the NIBA senior cup final to look forward to when they play Donaghadee on Wednesday 3rd July in Bangor as well as a home quarter final tie against Portrush in the Irish senior cup.

On Tuesday night the senior team welcome Whitehead to Banbridge in the league in what is a top of the table clash with the Bann looking to complete the first half of their league schedule with their 100% record intact.

On Saturday the junior team travelled to Whitehead in the league who were bottom of the league but bolstered their team with several first team players which proved to make it an uphill battle for Banbridge who lost out 89-62, taking home one point to keep themselves in fifth place in the league.

Rink scores below:

Whitehead 89 v 62 Banbridge

C Tood 26 v W Steenson 13

J Crooks 19 v F Larkin 22

M Crooks 20 v J Major 15

J Burns snr 24 v B McArdle 12

A Night at the Races was held on Saturday in the Castle Bar, Gilford which proved to be a great nights fun for all that attended.

As a club we would like to thank all those who “bought horses”, prize donations for the raffle and of course all those who attended, all the support is very much appreciated by the club.

