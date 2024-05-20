Banbridge beat champions Bangor to maintain unbeaten start

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On a sunny Saturday at King George V playing fields the Banbridge senior team faced current league champions Bangor to test out their credentials and see if they could further their league aspirations. They did so by ending by the visiting team 73-68, lifting six of the seven points on offer to further stretch their lead at the top of the table.

On rink one for Banbridge Alex Cromie, Adam Cromie, Brendan Davis and Philip Cromie up against the Bangor rink skipped by Robert Hastings. This started out a cagey affair with both rinks still deadlocked after 5 ends 3-3 and again at 4-4 after seven ends. The visitors then got their noses in front and held the advantage after 13 ends, leading 10-8. The next two ends would prove to be a turning point though with the Bann rink picking up counts of five and three shots to lead 16-10 heading into the run in. This is a lead they would hold onto down the stretch and add to it by the end of the game running out 22-14 winners.

On rink two for the Bann we had Ken Stevenson, Martin Nelson, Gareth McCloughlin and Gavan Blakely facing off against NIBA president Mark Shannon who was skipping his Bangor four here. This was another tight affair with both sides tied 5-5 after 5 ends and again all square after 14 ends at 11-11. The home side fell behind in the next end but dug in to pull it back to 16-16 after 18 ends. The Bann men sealed the win by claiming a shot in each of the last 3 ends to win 19-16 maintaining their unbeaten run as a rink so far this term.

On rink three for the home side Seamus Skelton, Ross Crawford, Clifford Dennison and James Kelly up against the Bangor rink skipped by Matthew Crawford. The Banbridge rink got their noses in front after 5 ends, leading 5-3 and to hold onto that lead for the rest of the game. The home side improved on their lead after 12 ends to lead 13-6 and were well in control at this point of the game. The Bann rink kept the pressure on right to the very end of the game with some big bowls being played throughout the rink and finishing up with a resounding 23-11, chalking up another rink victory and a big boost to the overall score.

The all Cromie rink of Alex, Adam, Philip and Matthew who qualified for the NIBA rinks finals

On Rink four for Banbridge Mervyn Jess, John McCloughlin, Pete Haughey and Kyle Blakely lining up against Gary Scott’s Bangor rink. The home side claimed two shots on the first end but this would be the last time they would be in front as the Bangor rink scored in the next eight ends to lead 13-2 after nine ends. The home side broke this run on the tenth end scoring a single but things got worse for the Bann four as they fell behind 23-4 after 16 ends. Down the run in the home side held their own but still fell to a 27-9 defeat after a masterclass from Gary Scott.

This was a big victory for Banbridge and proves they will be in contention for league honours going forward this season hoping to break a near 40 year hoodoo, last collecting Division 1 honours in 1985. This was the second victory for the senior team after defeating Sydenham midweek at home by 21 shots in the NIBA senior cup game, keeping their momentum going on all fronts.

There is no game for the Senior team next weekend as the Inter Association event is on in Ward Park, Bangor and no fewer than 8 Banbridge players are involved as well as the team manager for the NIBA team none other than our own Clifford Dennison. We wish Clifford and those involved all the best for the weekend ahead. The next league game for the Senior team is away to Donaghadee on Tuesday 28th May and another strong showing will be expected to back up the Bangor result.

The junior team travelled to Randalstown at the weekend to take on Old Bleach in the Irish Intermediate Cup hoping to turn around their fortunes of late. Unfortunately this was not be and they bowed out of the cup losing out 91-54, rink scores as below:-