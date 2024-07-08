Banbridge bowlers bring home NIBA Senior Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 26-year wait to lift the WF Neill cup ended on Wednesday 3rd July for Banbridge as they defeated Donaghadee, 82-54 , at Ward Park in Bangor.

On rink 1 for Banbridge we had Mervyn Jess, Ross Crawford, John McCloughlin and Kyle Blakely up against Eric Kennedy’s rink. The Bann four won the first end but failed to add to their lonesome shot again until the 7th end, doubling their total to trail 8-2.

Shots were in short supply for Blakely’s rink and fell further behind as they only won one end of the next 5 to trail 15-4 after 12 ends. Over the final third of the game it was a more even affair with the Bann rink digging in to eventually fall to a 19-9 defeat, doing their best to limit the Donaghadee a 10 shot advantage.

Next up for Banbridge had Alex Cromie, Adam Cromie, Brendan Davis and Philip Cromie against the Donaghadee rink skipped by Davy Ball. This game was nip and tuck the whole way though with both sides dead locked at 4-4 after five ends with the Bann rink then stretching out to a 12-4 lead after nine ends. The Donaghadee four squared up the game at 13-13 after 15 ends, scoring three shots on the next end to gain the lead with two ends to play but the Bann rink won the last two ends to edge the game 17-16.

Banbridge team pictured receiving the NIBA Senior Cup from NIBA President Mark Shannon

On rink three Banbridge had Ken Stevenson, Martin Nelson, Gareth McCloughlin and Gavan Blakely up against the Donaghadee rink skipped by William Boyd. The Bann rink started strong by racing into 9-1 lead after 5 ends and extending that lead to 20-3 at the 12 end mark. The Bann rink stayed on top over the last third of the game to end up winning 26-8 and registering a big win to help steer the team towards victory.

On the final rink Bann had Seamus Skelton, Tony Bell, Clifford Dennison and James Kelly up against Robert Humphrey’s four. The two sides were tied at 5-5 at thefive-5 end stage but like on rink three the Bann lads turned the screw to go into a 23-9 lead after 13 ends, helped by two counts of counts shots along the way. Although the Donaghadee rink won two of the next three ends, Kelly’s rink would outscore them down the run in to gain a massive 30-11 victory and secure cup final glory for Banbridge.

This was a great team effort on the night as well as from those who were also involved in previous rounds, Pete Haughey, Fergie Larkin, Matty Cromie and Ian Wright.

