Banbridge emerge winners over Dungannon in U18 rugby tournament
Included among the many spectators was Jonathon Graham, one of the Ulster Academy Elite Player Development Officers and Ireland U19 Lineout Coach.
The Dungannon team had built up a 7-0 lead, three minutes into the game, when clever work from Ethan Burke and Zac Holmes, paved the way for Harry Gray to touch down for a try. Zac added the extras to secure the 7-0 lead for the Dungannon team.
Strong attacking encounters from Banbridge forced the Dungannon defence into conceding a number of penalties.
Tim Robinson stepped up to convert three of these opportunities to see his Banbridge team into a 9-7 lead at the break.
Two further penalties from Tim Robinson, midway through the second half, increased the Banbridge lead to 15-7.
Despite these setbacks, the Dungannon team continued to display great commitment, and no little skill, with players such as Zac Holmes and Patrick Conroy asking questions of the Banbridge defence.
However, the Banbridge defence held firm and the final scoreboard read Dungannon 7 Banbridge 15 at the no-side whistle.
All the players, as well as their coaches, received a Nutty Krust loaf on departure.
Syd Rowe, a member of the Nutty Krust Committee and long-time volunteer with Portadown RFC, presented the Nutty Krust “Man of the Match Award” at the post-match ceremony. The Man of the Match Award went to Ryan McMurray, the Banbridge RFC U18 No 4.
The fifth of this season’s Nutty Krust Tournament games will be played on Wednesday 13th March when the Rainey Old Boys’ RFC U18 team will play the City of Armagh RFC U18 team at 7-45pm in the third, and final, of the Group A games.