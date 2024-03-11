Banbridge emerge winners over Dungannon in U18 rugby tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Included among the many spectators was Jonathon Graham, one of the Ulster Academy Elite Player Development Officers and Ireland U19 Lineout Coach.

The Dungannon team had built up a 7-0 lead, three minutes into the game, when clever work from Ethan Burke and Zac Holmes, paved the way for Harry Gray to touch down for a try. Zac added the extras to secure the 7-0 lead for the Dungannon team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strong attacking encounters from Banbridge forced the Dungannon defence into conceding a number of penalties.

Banbridge's Ryan McMurray receives the Man Of The Match Award from Calvin Rowe, of the tournament committee

Tim Robinson stepped up to convert three of these opportunities to see his Banbridge team into a 9-7 lead at the break.

Two further penalties from Tim Robinson, midway through the second half, increased the Banbridge lead to 15-7.

Despite these setbacks, the Dungannon team continued to display great commitment, and no little skill, with players such as Zac Holmes and Patrick Conroy asking questions of the Banbridge defence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Banbridge defence held firm and the final scoreboard read Dungannon 7 Banbridge 15 at the no-side whistle.

Action from the Dungannon Vs Banbridge U18 match

All the players, as well as their coaches, received a Nutty Krust loaf on departure.

Syd Rowe, a member of the Nutty Krust Committee and long-time volunteer with Portadown RFC, presented the Nutty Krust “Man of the Match Award” at the post-match ceremony. The Man of the Match Award went to Ryan McMurray, the Banbridge RFC U18 No 4.