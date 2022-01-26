Banbridge Fifths maintain their 100 percent record this season

Banbridge Fifth's goal scorers after their 6-1 defeat of Parkview

Bann had a full squad available with Adam McKee making his senior debut.

Bann started strongly probing the Parkview defence and causing them difficulties getting the ball out from the back.

Bann intercepted several balls and were able to mount attacks with strong runs from Baird and McHugh in the Bann midfield.

Bann opened the scoring through Magowan after good play from McKee, with Magowan firing the ball past the Parkview keeper.

They continued to push forward but were unable to extend their lead with Anderson hitting the post from their first short corner and the Parkview keeper making a couple of great saves.

Parkview grew into the game and equalised midway through the second quarter after great play down the right-hand side of the pitch with their forward slotting home from the middle of the circle.

Both teams exchanged short corners but neither could find another goal as the half drew to an end.

After some changes at half time Bann got back into their stride with a couple of early goals from McKee and McHugh. Magowan found McKee in the circle and the young forward rounded the keeper and fired the ball into the goal.

Baird was the creator for McHugh’s goal after a jinking round down the right-hand side of the pitch he found McHugh at the back post for a simple tap in.

McHugh got his second and Bann’s fourth after picking up the ball in the twenty-five and driving in and shooting through the Parkview keeper’s legs.

The game had to stop for a period of time after Alex Knowles was hit in the face from a Parkview shot from close range. Several of the Parkview players, who were paramedics, assessed the injury and provided an excellent level of care and assistance before Alex Knowles was taken to hospital where it was confirmed he had a broken cheekbone.

Both teams wish Alex a speedy recovery.

When the game resumed it began to open up with McKee and McHugh both on the score-sheet again. McKee found himself in space after an excellent pass from McCandless and McKee shot from the middle of the circle into the bottom corner of the goal. McHugh, who had been full of running throughout the game, picked up the ball in the Parkview 25, ran into the circle and unleashed a fierce reverse stick shot which gave the Parkview keeper no change.

Both sides pushed for further goals with the game ending 6-1 to Bann.