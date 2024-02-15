Banbridge Golf Club donate £750 to Action Cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the highlights of the fundraising efforts was a raffle featuring a captivating fine art print by local artist Michelle Wilson. The artwork garnered significant interest, ultimately finding its new home with the club's PGA Pro, Conor McKenna, who emerged as the lucky winner.

Representatives from Action Cancer, Sean and Ann Lavery, gratefully accepted the donation on behalf of the organisation. The presentation was made by Vera Willdridge, the club's past lady Captain, alongside dedicated members Denise McBrien and Susan Magennis.

This collaboration between Banbridge Golf Club and Action Cancer underscores the power of community-driven initiatives in supporting vital causes.