Register
BREAKING

Banbridge Golf Club donate £750 to Action Cancer

In a generous display of community support, Banbridge Golf Club recently presented a cheque of £750 to Action Cancer, a leading charity dedicated to supporting individuals affected by cancer. The funds were raised through various events organised by the club, including a spirited golf competition and an artwork raffle.
By Michelle WilsonContributor
Published 15th Feb 2024, 13:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One of the highlights of the fundraising efforts was a raffle featuring a captivating fine art print by local artist Michelle Wilson. The artwork garnered significant interest, ultimately finding its new home with the club's PGA Pro, Conor McKenna, who emerged as the lucky winner.

Representatives from Action Cancer, Sean and Ann Lavery, gratefully accepted the donation on behalf of the organisation. The presentation was made by Vera Willdridge, the club's past lady Captain, alongside dedicated members Denise McBrien and Susan Magennis.

This collaboration between Banbridge Golf Club and Action Cancer underscores the power of community-driven initiatives in supporting vital causes.

The donation will undoubtedly contribute to the invaluable work carried out by Action Cancer in providing vital services to those affected by cancer.

Related topics:Action CancerRepresentatives