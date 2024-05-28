Banbridge junior team claim first win of season
and live on Freeview channel 276
A club spokesperson said: "Well done to our Junior team on Saturday claiming their first win of the season in an 89-72 victory over Castle at home and adding 5.5 points to their league total for the season so far, lifting them from the foot of table in into ninth and only seven points off third place in what is a very tight league this season."
Rink scores: Banbridge 89 Castle 72
Ben McArdle 27 v J Corry 19Jim Major 16 v N Poot 24Tony Bell 27 v J Erskine 10Brendan Davis 19 v S Curran 19
NIBA Team: The club spokesperon added: "Our senior team had no game this weekend as the Inter Association Event was held in Ward Park, Bangor.
"There were a total of eight Banbridge players selected and all featuring over the weekend with our own Clifford Dennison featuring as team manager.
"NIBA finished third in the event with some very encouraging displays throughout the team over the weekend, most notably the rink of Thomas McClean who won two games and drew the other one earning him a call up to the Irish team as well as his lead Cameron Gaw of Donaghadee along with skip Matthew Crawford of Bangor."
The senior team will next be on action on Tuesday 28th away to Donaghadee in the league and away to Carrickfergus on Wednesday 29th in the NIBA Senior Cup. Next Saturday will also see the team make play their first game in this years Irish Cup at home to Dundonald.
"The club would like to extend a welcome to all to the night at the races being held on Saturday 15th June in The Castle Bar, Gilford, which will no doubt be a great night."