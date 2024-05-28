Banbridge junior team claim first win of season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Banbridge's junior team scored their first victory of the season at the weekend.

A club spokesperson said: "Well done to our Junior team on Saturday claiming their first win of the season in an 89-72 victory over Castle at home and adding 5.5 points to their league total for the season so far, lifting them from the foot of table in into ninth and only seven points off third place in what is a very tight league this season."

Rink scores: Banbridge 89 Castle 72

Ben McArdle 27 v J Corry 19Jim Major 16 v N Poot 24Tony Bell 27 v J Erskine 10Brendan Davis 19 v S Curran 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Night at the Races which takes place on 15th June

NIBA Team: The club spokesperon added: "Our senior team had no game this weekend as the Inter Association Event was held in Ward Park, Bangor.

"There were a total of eight Banbridge players selected and all featuring over the weekend with our own Clifford Dennison featuring as team manager.

"NIBA finished third in the event with some very encouraging displays throughout the team over the weekend, most notably the rink of Thomas McClean who won two games and drew the other one earning him a call up to the Irish team as well as his lead Cameron Gaw of Donaghadee along with skip Matthew Crawford of Bangor."

The senior team will next be on action on Tuesday 28th away to Donaghadee in the league and away to Carrickfergus on Wednesday 29th in the NIBA Senior Cup. Next Saturday will also see the team make play their first game in this years Irish Cup at home to Dundonald.