Banbridge Ladies 5s hammer Bangor by five

With weather conditions not favourable and a depleted squad the Bann girls set off determined from the beginning and within the first five minutes their work ethic paid off with excellent skill in the circle by the midfield to set up a fantastic goal by captain Emily McCleane.

After much of the possession and some lovely attacking play, Naomi Robb sent a cracker cross in from the left into the circle which was met by the stick of a waiting Jayne Walker for a first class deflection goal.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heading into the second quarter Bann where feeling more confident with a few great balls coming through from the back but the girls struggled to utilise in the circle.

A penalty corner was awarded and a classic Julie Pollock straight strike met the bottom left corner to put the home side 3-0 up.

After being awarded another penalty corner, Bangor’s defender stopped the ball with her feet on the line and a penalty flick was awarded.

Up stepped the skilled shooter in Sarah Gamble and she confidently put it high to the keepers right.

With Bann girls 4-0 up going into the second half they had the wind against them now and Bangor found their feet holding much of the possession in the home half.

A Bangor shot on goal was confidently sent out by keeper Danielle Black and some well timed tackles by Carolyn Grossman and Sarah Burns and smart passing out by Laura Mooney kept the Bangor side out.

A few lovely runs up the pitch and smart passing by Laura Greene and Lynda Brown helped Bann get back their well earned dominance.

Bangor looked dangerous at the beginning of the final quarter with lots of runs on the wing but hard grafting and tenacious work by the midfield and strong tackles by Alix Magowan-Wilton and Lydia Waugh saw Bangor wanting any real play in their attacking goal.

A short corner was won by the Bann forwards and seen the final goal of the game scored by Sarah gamble who put it to the keepers right.

Two more short corners where awarded in the dying moments of the game but Bann just couldn’t get a stick to it despite their best efforts.